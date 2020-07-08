TRACER reports theft of 2000 Peterbilt in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a blue 2000 Peterbilt 389 reported stolen in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

According to the TRACER Alert, the stolen Peterbilt has a Florida license plate, number PGBN60, and a VIN of 1XPXD49X48N737256. The truck has “R E Moving Freight Inc.” on the sleeper berth.

The Peterbilt was stolen in the early morning hours of July 5 from 2490 N.W. 32nd St. in Fort Lauderdale.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons and so forth.

Previous TRACER Alerts:

