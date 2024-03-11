Tennessee adding weigh-in-motion technology

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced the installation of weigh-in-motion systems at 28 sites across the state.

According to a news release, TDOT has awarded a $5.3 million contract (Canadian dollars) to International Road Dynamics Inc. to install weigh-in-motions systems on interstates and state highways.

“We are pleased to collaborate with TDOT on this project to elevate highway safety and efficiency in Tennessee,” Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill, said in a statement. “The deployment of advanced WIM systems will provide vital data to facilitate effective enforcement, enhance asset management and significantly improve the safety of Tennessee’s highways.”

In addition to capturing and recording axle and gross vehicle weights, the systems will provide data on commercial vehicle characteristics in certain locations for asset management and design improvements, the news release said.

Some of these weigh-in-motion systems will be co-located at enforcement sites operated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Possible future upgrades with these systems include E-screening technology, automated driver evaluations and trucking company safety ratings.

International Road Dynamics also was contracted in 2022 to install weigh-in-motion and electronic pre-clearance systems at a port of entry on Interstate 84 near Declo, Idaho.

Enforcement of weight limits utilizing these systems has sparked criticism, particularly on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in New York.

Other Tennessee projects

Tennessee DOT also announced the two-week closure of the Mississippi River Bridge in Memphis, which started over the weekend.

Crews will perform hydro-demolition of the bridge deck and provide a new polymer concrete overlay at the Interstate 55 and Crump Boulevard interchange.

From 8 p.m. Central time Sunday, March 10 through 8 p.m. March 24, the following closures will be in place:

I-55 southbound will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas.

I-55 northbound will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee (Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit).

I-55 southbound ramp will be closed.

Crump Boulevard westbound will be closed.

TDOT said this is the first of two closures allowed by contract. All work is weather permitting.

Road closures and traffic conditions in Tennessee and elsewhere across the country are available on this Land Line resource page. LL

