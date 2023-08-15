OOIDA critical of New York City weigh-in-motion enforcement

A new first-in-the-nation truck weight enforcement rule in New York has drawn the ire of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill authorizing a new automated enforcement program on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The automated weigh-in-motion enforcement system of truck weight limits applies to the New York City-owned portions of the expressway.

The New York City Department of Transportation website states that sensors installed on the roadway are synced with license plate cameras to issue citations for vehicles found in violation of the 80,000-pound weight limit.

The department says “the new program will help better enforce existing state laws designed to preserve the life span of the roads and bridges and build upon targeted enforcement efforts by the NYPD.”

Pursuit to address deteriorating structure

In his bill sponsor memo, Sen. Andrew Gounardes, D-Brooklyn, wrote that one reason for the BQE’s crumbling infrastructure is the presence of overweight truck traffic.

Previously S6246, the new law permits the city to begin use of the weigh-in-motion system in the Queens-bound direction. The system calibrates weight and converts it to state systems.

A 90-day warning period for overweight truck violations began Aug. 10. Once the warning period ends, overweight trucks will be subject to a $650 fine per violation.

Installation of the weigh-in-motion system for the Staten Island-bound direction is expected later this year, with a 90-day warning period to follow.

Glad to see that DOT is wasting no time in implementing Weigh-in-Motion ticketing on overweight trucks now that Gov. Hochul has signed my bill with @JoAnneSimonBK52 into law. https://t.co/bDv9r3qVih — Senator Andrew Gounardes (@Sen_Gounardes) August 7, 2023

OOIDA has sharp criticism of new law

The Association questions the program’s safety benefit.

“The New York City Department of Transportation has changed the calibration standards to support their program with no apparent safety benefit,” said Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs.

He adds that other states have looked into enforcing weigh-in-motion violations but have found that the weights measured did not fall within scientific weight tolerances or standards.

“The suggested fine of $650 for overweight trucks, regardless of whether they are 500 pounds overweight or 5,000 pounds overweight, is arbitrary,” Morris said. “To add insult to injury, the Parking Violations Bureau will adjudicate liability for these violations.”

Additionally, Morris said the bureau says publicly that it will enforce gross weight violations, but its website advises it will also enforce axle weight violations. LL

More Land Line coverage of New York news is available.