Weigh-in-motion system coming to I-84 port of entry in Idaho

An Idaho port of entry will be the home of a new weigh-in-motion and electronic pre-clearance system.

According to a news release, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan–based International Road Dynamics has been awarded a $2.2 million contract in Idaho. The company will supply and install an eastbound mainline weigh-in-motion and electronic pre-clearance system at the new Idaho Transportation Department port of entry facility on Interstate 84 near Declo, Idaho.

International Road Dynamic’s latest contract with Idaho complements a similar system along westbound lanes that the company installed. The company states in a news release that the eastbound weigh-in-motion system is the sixth such system it has deployed in Idaho.

The weigh-in-motion system weighs trucks at highway speeds upstream of the weigh station using the company’s single load cell scales.

Additionally, the system will check for tire defects with International Road Dynamic’s tire anomaly and classification system.

Furthermore, the new weigh-in-motion system will use a license plate reader and an automated vehicle identification system to check vehicle credentials. Credentialing information will be screened against state and federal databases using International Road Dynamic’s commercial vehicle safety e-screening platform. Commercial vehicles in violation of weight or safety regulations will be automatically signaled to report for inspection at the port of entry weigh station by changeable message signs.

“This project complements the existing Idaho Transportation Department deployments at Boise, Lewiston, Huetter, Inkom, and Sage Junction that were previously installed by IRD,” Rish Malhotra, International Road Dynamic president and CEO, said in a statement. “IRD’s systems have a proven track record of providing a safer experience to the traveling public in the State of Idaho. By further expanding the state’s network of fully automated weigh station facilities, road users will benefit from highly efficient systems that reduce road delays and emissions for heavy truck operators while at the same time protecting road infrastructure and public safety.” LL