Sherman Minton Bridge on Interstate 64 remains closed

The Sherman Minton Bridge on Interstate 64 connecting Louisville, Ky., and New Albany, Ind., across the Ohio River remains closed to traffic.

On Friday, March 8, the Sherman Minton Renewal project team recommended the I-64 bridge should close immediately after a component of the bridge deck on the main span was found to need inspection and possible repair.

Following the closure, engineers with the Indiana Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet conducted detailed inspections under the top deck of the bridge. During that time, lateral beams were found to be out of alignment.

On Sunday, March 10, the completion of the inspection process was announced. However, the bridge still is closed in both directions while analysis takes place.

“We are taking all necessary measures to ensure a thorough inspection and complete analysis before determining next steps in reopening the bridge,” Danny Corbin, Indiana Department of Transportation major project delivery project manager, said in a statement.

During the ongoing bridge closure on I-64, drivers should use alternate routes and designated detours. The project website suggests using the Interstate 265 and Interstate 65 alternate route.

Transportation officials said regional traffic signs and message boards will provide notifications for motorists of the closure and available routes.

I-64 bridge project

The Sherman Milton Renewal project is a major bridge rehabilitation effort to “significantly extend the life of the 61-year-old bridge,” the project website says. Six lanes of traffic are carried across the double-decked bridge over the Ohio River. On average, 70,000 vehicles utilize the I-64 bridge daily. LL

