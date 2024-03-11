Sherman Minton Bridge on Interstate 64 remains closed

March 11, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The Sherman Minton Bridge on Interstate 64 connecting Louisville, Ky., and New Albany, Ind., across the Ohio River remains closed to traffic.

On Friday, March 8, the Sherman Minton Renewal project team recommended the I-64 bridge should close immediately after a component of the bridge deck on the main span was found to need inspection and possible repair.

Following the closure, engineers with the Indiana Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet conducted detailed inspections under the top deck of the bridge. During that time, lateral beams were found to be out of alignment.

On Sunday, March 10, the completion of the inspection process was announced. However, the bridge still is closed in both directions while analysis takes place.

“We are taking all necessary measures to ensure a thorough inspection and complete analysis before determining next steps in reopening the bridge,” Danny Corbin, Indiana Department of Transportation major project delivery project manager, said in a statement.

During the ongoing bridge closure on I-64, drivers should use alternate routes and designated detours. The project website suggests using the Interstate 265 and Interstate 65 alternate route.

Transportation officials said regional traffic signs and message boards will provide notifications for motorists of the closure and available routes.

I-64 bridge project

The Sherman Milton Renewal project is a major bridge rehabilitation effort to “significantly extend the life of the 61-year-old bridge,” the project website says. Six lanes of traffic are carried across the double-decked bridge over the Ohio River. On average, 70,000 vehicles utilize the I-64 bridge daily. LL

More Land Line news is available here.

Related News

speed limiters speed limiter

Indiana

Podcast: Feds examine speed limiters, other tech and lease-purchase

A committee looks at technology such as speed limiters for “transforming transportation”; OOIDA says safety has to be the guiding principle.

By Mark Reddig | January 18

Department of Labor

News

U.S. Department of Labor’s worker classification rule takes effect

The U.S. Department of Labor’s new worker classification final rule is now in effect. However, efforts are underway to overturn it.

By Mark Schremmer | March 11

trucking jobs

News

Trucking jobs steady in February

There was little movement in trucking jobs last month and in January, perhaps signaling the freight market is making its way out of a downcycle.

By Tyson Fisher | March 11

Tennessee

News

Tennessee adding weigh-in-motion technology

Tennessee transportation officials say the state will be adding weigh-in-motion systems at 28 interstate and state highway locations.

By Land Line Staff | March 11