Severe weather in the Southeast prompts emergencies

Severe weather in Alabama and Georgia has resulted in both states enacting emergencies that include the temporary suspension of hours of service as well as other requirements.

Georgia order

Winds up to 60 mph, widespread severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in several counties were severe weather conditions that created the Georgia emergency situation.

Effective for 30 days or until emergency conditions end, Georgia is suspending hours-of-service requirements for operators of commercial vehicles to ensure the uninterrupted supply of goods and services, including petroleum products, propane and heating fuels.

“Assistance from the state of Georgia is necessary to provide the public’s safety and mitigate potential consequences of this severe weather system,” says the order.

The Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Department of Public Safety shall take necessary action to ensure the movement of utility vehicles, equipment and personnel to eliminate power outages within the state, according to the order.

Additionally, state agencies shall provide sufficient personnel and other resources needed to protect life and property, according to the order.

All other federal regulations remain in effect, while ill or fatigued drivers are not allowed to operate a vehicle until they have been given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty before returning to service.

Alabama weather emergency

Straight-line winds, lightning, hail and tornadoes have caused significant damage to property and have seriously disrupted essential utility services and systems.

“This severe weather event poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state,” said the Alabama order.

The federal hours-of-service requirements are waived for 30 days as it relates to emergency or disaster-related materials, supplies, goods and services.

Appropriate agencies are instructed to take necessary steps and issue appropriate documents to expedite the movement of vehicles and loads assisting with the emergency under this order.

Transporters are responsible for having proper oversize signs, markings, flags and escorts defined in the state’s rules and regulations.

Federal requirements not mentioned by this order remain in effect.

Weather also has wreaked havoc in western states, with California and Nevada recently issuing emergencies. LL

