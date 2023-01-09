Nevada latest western state to declare fuel-related emergency

Nevada has declared a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency following a series of winter storms that brought extreme weather conditions to the state.

“The people and businesses of the state of Nevada depend on adequate propane supplies, especially during the winter months to, among other things, heat homes and power essential government and business equipment,” the order read.

As of Monday morning, winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, flood warnings and wind advisories were in effect in Nevada.

The Reno-Carson City-Minden area specifically is under a winter weather advisory through late afternoon on Tuesday as snow and rain accumulations could make travel “very difficult to impossible,” according to the advisory from the National Weather Service in Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Department of Transportation Reno began updating road conditions as well as chain law and snow tire requirements on Jan. 8 on its Twitter page, while the latest information from the National Weather Service Reno said avalanche danger was high in the area.

⛷️High avalanche danger is expected through Tuesday and Wednesday as a strong winter storm impacts the region. ⛷️ ⚠️Avalanche Warning

📍 Central Sierra Nevada – Until 7 AM Wed

📍 Eastern Sierra Nevada – Until 4 PM Tues For more info: https://t.co/hVruVoqniG pic.twitter.com/2mnOVAr6Sy — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 9, 2023

The order says the ongoing extreme weather in the state has “slowed down the delivery of propane because it requires drivers delivering propane to travel greater distances than usual.”

By declaring this emergency, the state is suspending the hours of service requirements contained in 49 C.F.R. § 395.3 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. Unless renewed that suspension is set to expire 15 days from when it was issued.

In addition, the director of the state department of public safety and local government officials are directed to take all appropriate actions to comply with the intent of the emergency declaration.

Nevada’s order comes just days after bordering state California issued a state of emergency, also because of extreme winter weather.

California’s order also waived hours-of-service requirements along with fees, permits and other regulations.

