Podcast: Fuel economy aides – what’s real and what’s bogus?

When it comes to increasing the fuel economy on your truck, there are plenty of scams and half-cooked ideas. So how do you tell the real from the fake? Also, a trio of OOIDA members have been honored as Road Warriors by Pilot Flying J – and we talk with the grand-prize winner, Don Crouse. And when OOIDA noticed that the state of Alabama was charging out-of-state truckers fuel marker decal fees, it took the state to court – and won. OOIDA’s Todd Spencer joins the program to talk about the fight, the win and the lesson other states hopefully learned from the $68 million judgment.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new bill seeks to squeeze money out of electric vehicles for the Highway Trust Fund. New details about the contract deal between UAW and Mack Trucks. And hats off to two truckers who helped stop a high-speed police chase.

When it comes to increasing the fuel economy on your truck, there are plenty of scams and half-cooked ideas waiting for a chance to separate you and your money. So how do you tell which are real ways of improving your fuel consumption and which are less than reputable? We’ll get some insight into what you can trust from Bryan Martin, the boss man at Joplin, Missouri’s Chrome Shop Mafia.

A trio of OOIDA members have been honored as Road Warriors by Pilot Flying J – and we talk with the grand-prize winner, Don Crouse, who tells us about his involvement in Wreaths Across America; his truck, which garners a lot of attention; and more.

Our coverage of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at what has since been referred to as the Big Daddy of all state tax refund cases. When OOIDA noticed that the state of Alabama was charging out-of-state truckers fuel marker decal fees, it took the state to court – and won. OOIDA’s Todd Spencer joins the program to talk about the fight, the win and the lesson other states hopefully learned from the $68 million judgment.

