Winter storm emergency issued in California

Extreme weather including heavy rain and snow, strong winds and flooding have led to a state of emergency in California.

In addition to the emergency declaration, evacuations have been ordered around San Francisco as well as Sacramento due to the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric river, according to AccuWeather reports.

The California emergency order includes the temporary suspension of hours-of-service limits for vehicles engaged in fuel transportation. In addition, certain motor carrier permits and fees are waived for out-of-state contractors and other utilities driving their own vehicles to provide assistance, said the emergency declaration.

Requirements under the pull-notice program, display name on vehicle, inspections and maintaining a home terminal in California also are suspended under this emergency order.

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”

Caltrans cautioned against travel through the weekend with as much as 2 feet of snow possible at higher elevations, about 5,000 feet, according to National Weather Service Sacramento.

If you can't stay home, check road conditions at https://t.co/GA6Wb5OThg or call 1-800-427-7623 for updates on road closures, chain controls and more. Watch for emergency vehicles.

Flood watches and warning remain in effect as more storms are forecasted to impact the state into early next week, said a Weather Channel report.

The latest road conditions are available on the Caltrans QuickMap website.

According to PowerOutage.us, nearly 60,000 customers in Northern California were without electricity as of Friday morning.

Chain laws are in effect for certain areas. For a rundown of specific chain laws to each state, check under the Resources tab at LandLine.Media. LL

