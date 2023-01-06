Winter storm emergency issued in California

January 6, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

Extreme weather including heavy rain and snow, strong winds and flooding have led to a state of emergency in California.

In addition to the emergency declaration, evacuations have been ordered around San Francisco as well as Sacramento due to the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric river, according to AccuWeather reports.

The California emergency order includes the temporary suspension of hours-of-service limits for vehicles engaged in fuel transportation. In addition, certain motor carrier permits and fees are waived for out-of-state contractors and other utilities driving their own vehicles to provide assistance, said the emergency declaration.

Requirements under the pull-notice program, display name on vehicle, inspections and maintaining a home terminal in California also are suspended under this emergency order.

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”

Caltrans cautioned against travel through the weekend with as much as 2 feet of snow possible at higher elevations, about 5,000 feet, according to National Weather Service Sacramento.

Flood watches and warning remain in effect as more storms are forecasted to impact the state into early next week, said a Weather Channel report.

The latest road conditions are available on the Caltrans QuickMap website.

According to PowerOutage.us, nearly 60,000 customers in Northern California were without electricity as of Friday morning.

Chain laws are in effect for certain areas. For a rundown of specific chain laws to each state, check under the Resources tab at LandLine.Media. LL

More Land Line coverage of California.

 

PrePass

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related News

tickets ticketing

California

Lawsuit targets alleged ticketing scheme

A recently filed class action lawsuit claims that Joliet, Ill., is engaged in an illegal ticketing scheme that targets truck drivers.

By Mark Reddig | January 04

Welcome to Indian sign. Photo by Henryk Sadua

News

Indiana bill would eliminate speed limit differential

An Indiana state lawmaker has renewed legislative pursuit to do away with a speed limit differential on the state’s fastest roadways.

By Keith Goble | January 06

Lawsuit, court graphic by WESTOCK

News

Firestone Trucking reaches settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

A hazmat trucking firm settles a wrongful death lawsuit after a worksite explosion. The victim’s family hopes to prevent repeat incidents.

By Ryan Witkowski | January 06

North America cross-border freght. Image by Artalis-Kartographie

News

Cross-border freight increases slightly in October

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased in October compared to the previous month and remains up compared to the previous year.

By Tyson Fisher | January 06