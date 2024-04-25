Montana declares emergency over fertilizer supply

Montana has issued an emergency through Tuesday, April 30 to help meet demand for fertilizer delivery.

International sanctions, the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and severe weather in the Midwest and central states have slowed delivery of fertilizer in Montana and elsewhere across the country, according to the executive order.

“The impact of slowed deliveries into Montana, the vast distances that must be traveled with supplies and a shortage of drivers have caused an increased short-term demand for delivery of anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers by commercial delivery trucks,” the order said.

It also noted that based on weather forecasts and drought conditions, fertilizer deliveries could be further delayed and may threaten the timeline for planting and crop emergence.

State officials have estimated that this could have up to a $400 million impact on Montana’s $1.6 billion crop production value.

Commercial motor vehicle drivers facilitating and expediting the delivery of fertilizer products are relieved from the hours of service required by Montana code.

A temporary suspension of temporary registration and temporary fuel permits normally required by state law is also in place for commercial vehicles providing direct assistance.

Commercial vehicles operating in excess of legal size and weight require oversize/overweight permits. Weekend, nighttime and holiday travel statewide is allowed for oversize vehicles. During nighttime hours on non-interstate highways, loads exceeding 10 feet wide require a front pilot vehicle.

Motor carriers with an out-of-service order are not eligible for the relief granted by this emergency declaration. Drivers who inform a motor carrier they need rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours before being required to return to duty.

All other applicable state and federal regulations remain in full effect.

The Montana Agriculture Business Association said in a Northern Ag Network report that it is “very appreciative of the Montana Department of Agriculture and Gov. Gianforte’s support of our industry and the ability to get critically needed inputs into the hands of our grower customers.” LL

More Land Line news from Montana.