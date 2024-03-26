UPDATE: Francis Scott Key Bridge struck by ship, collapses

Update:

On Tuesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that two people had been pulled from the water, one of which was discharged from the hospital. The search continues for six construction workers who were on the Key Bridge at the time it collapsed.

The ship lost power and issued a mayday call moments before crashing into one of the bridges supports at a “very, very rapid speed,” Maryland officials say.

“Losing this bridge will devastate the entire area, as well as the entire East Coast,” Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, R-Md., told the AP.

OOIDA released a statement and offered its resources to federal agencies.

“OOIDA is devastated by the Key Bridge collapse that occurred earlier this morning in Baltimore,” the Association wrote in a Call to Action to its approximately 150,000 members. “We are closely monitoring the situation and working with federal, state, and local partners on emergency response and traffic updates.”

The Association also advised members and drivers on the East Coast to utilize U.S. Highway 301 in Delaware/Eastern Maryland, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and U.S. Highway 50 to bypass Baltimore between Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

OOIDA will continue to provide updates through Facebook, Twitter/X, Land Line and Line Line Now.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early the morning of Tuesday, March 26 after it was struck by a ship.

Baltimore officials estimated around 20 people and multiple vehicles likely fell into the river, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the vessel appeared to experience some sort of mechanical issues before hitting the Key Bridge, which carries Interstate 695 across the river and is the entryway to the Port of Baltimore.

A state of emergency has been issued, and a preliminary investigation “points to an accident,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority provided the following alternate routes and other information through social media:

Harbor Crossings alternate routes are the I-95 or I-895 tunnels.

Vehicles transporting hazardous materials (including propane over 10 pounds) are prohibited in tunnels and should use the western section of I-695 around tunnels.

Vehicles in excess of 13 feet, 6 inches in height or 8 feet in width are prohibited from using the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

Avoid the I-695 southeast corridor.

The I-695 outer loop is closed at Maryland Route 10 (Exit 2), and its inner loop is closed at Maryland Route 157/Peninsula Expressway (Exit 43).

Additional Maryland traffic information can be found on this Land Line resources page.

The Port of Baltimore is suspending vessel traffic until further notice but remains open. Trucks are still being processed inside terminals.

Singapore-based Synergy Marine Group operates the ship that collided with the Key Bridge. The ship was chartered by A.P. Moller-Maersk and was on its way to Sri Lanka when the crash occurred. LL

Land Line will update this story as information becomes available.