Podcast: Growing number of cities banning truck parking

The list of big cities instituting truck parking bans keeps getting longer. We’ll have updates on the cities giving truckers the cold shoulder, the cities and states adding truck parking spots and more. Then, we’ll hand out roses to those who are doing right by truckers – and razzberries to those who aren’t – in our latest installment of Roses and Razzberries. And finally, cybercriminals have found a new way to scam people out of money using artificial intelligence, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – The Parking Zone

25:10 – Roses & Razzberries

40:24 – Protecting yourself from AI scams

Today’s headlines: California’s Clean Air Act will be “catastrophic” for trucking industry, according to OOIDA board member

Plus, multiple injuries reported after truck crashes into Texas DPS building, another cargo theft in Philadelphia involving pork, and more news from the trucking industry.

The Parking Zone

Roses & Razzberries

Protecting yourself from AI scams

