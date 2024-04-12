Podcast: Growing number of cities banning truck parking

The list of big cities instituting truck parking bans keeps getting longer. We’ll have updates on the cities giving truckers the cold shoulder, the cities and states adding truck parking spots and more. Then, we’ll hand out roses to those who are doing right by truckers – and razzberries to those who aren’t – in our latest installment of Roses and Razzberries. And finally, cybercriminals have found a new way to scam people out of money using artificial intelligence, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself.
- Arkansas DOT’s National Work Zone Awareness Week starts next week. The event runs Monday-Friday, April 15-19.
- If you have a rose or razzberry you’d like considered for inclusion on air or in the magazine, you can send it here or on Facebook.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Prescott, Ark. That’s located at Exit 44 off Interstate 30. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Today’s headlines: California’s Clean Air Act will be “catastrophic” for trucking industry, according to OOIDA board member
Plus, multiple injuries reported after truck crashes into Texas DPS building, another cargo theft in Philadelphia involving pork, and more news from the trucking industry.
The list of big cities instituting truck parking bans keeps getting longer. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine drops by for another edition of The Parking Zone, with updates on the cities giving truckers the cold shoulder, the cities and states adding truck parking spots and more.
Tyson Fisher, SJ Munoz and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine hand out roses to those who are doing right by truckers – and razzberries to those who aren’t – in our latest installment of Roses and Razzberries.
We’ve entered the era of artificial intelligence. Like any new thing that comes along, the bad guys have found ways to use it for their benefit. Aaron Phillips and Tim Storhoff of OOIDA’s I.T. department break down how cybercriminals are using AI to scam people out of money – and what you can do to protect yourself.