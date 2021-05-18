Reports show higher diesel prices

The weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on May 17 showed a national average of $3.249 per gallon of diesel, which is up from $3.186 a week ago.

Experiencing the largest price surge was the Lower Atlantic region where diesel is nearly 8 cents more this week. The highest price per gallon is $4.029 in the California region.

At $3.029, the Gulf Coast has the lowest mark this week.

The increases follow reports of fuel shortages in the southeast.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 86.3 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.249, up 6.3 cents.

East Coast – $3.228, up 6.8 cents.

New England – $3.152, up 3.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.395, up 5.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.13, up 7.9 cents.

Midwest – $3.197, up 6.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.029, up 6.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.361, up 5.4 cents.

West Coast – $3.735, up 4.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.383, up 7 cents.

California – $4.029, up 2.1 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 5.9 cents to $3.15, according to a Monday, May 17, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Significant increases were reported led by a 9-cent spike in the Lower Atlantic region. The Rocky Mountain and East Coast regions have increased by more than 7 cents, while the Midwest, Gulf Coast and West Coast less California are all up by more than 5 cents.

The lowest price per gallon is in the Gulf Coast. California has the highest average price.

The U.S. average diesel price is 89.1 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.15, up 5.9 cents.

East Coast – $3.173, up 7.4 cents

New England – $3.108, up 3.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.319, up 4.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.078, up 9 cents.

Midwest – $3.117, up 5.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.972, up 5.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.357, up 7.7 cents.

West Coast – $3.537, up 4.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.261, up 5.5 cents.

California – $3.942, up 4.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.171 for Monday, May 17.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.115 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.078 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.414 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

Last week's fuel report is here.