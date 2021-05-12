Fuel shortages reported at Love’s and Pilot truck stops in the East

This story has been updated, and more updates are expected.

Disruptions from the Colonial Pipeline hack has affected many industries, including several locations of major truck stop chains.

On May 9, the Colonial Pipeline was hit by a cybersecurity attack, forcing it to shut down 5,500 miles of pipeline. That pipeline provides a significant percentage of fuel in the East. Consequently, several Love’s Travel Stops and Pilot Co. locations are experiencing fuel shortages.

Love’s Travel Stops fuel shortages

Love’s Travel Stops has updated its list of truck stops without diesel to include the following as of 1 p.m. Central on Wednesday, May 12:

523 Atlantic (Exit 9, Interstate 20) in Waco, Ga. (Store 311).

3205 Five Chop Road (Exit 154A, Interstate 26) in Orangeburg, S.C. (Store 326).

150 Old Allatoona Road SE (Exit 283, Interstate 75) in Emerson, Ga. (Store 359).

260 TVA Road (Exit 158, Interstate 24) in Jasper, Tenn. (Store 490).

1081 Belwood Road SE (Exit 310, Interstate 75) in Calhoun, Ga. (Store 735).

701 White Pond Road (Exit 87, Interstate 20) in Elgin, S.C. (Store 751).

4855 Maysville Road (Exit 147, Interstate 85) in Commerce, Ga. (Store 765).

1500 Monticello Road (Exit 113, Interstate 20) in Madison, Ga. (Store 781).

Go to Loves.com/FuelUpdates for the latest information on fuel shortages.

Pilot Co. fuel shortages

At 1:25 p.m. Central on Wednesday, May 12, Pilot Co. updated its list of diesel outages to include:

Fuel at 1504 Dean Forrest Road (off of Interstate 16) in Savannah, Ga. (Store 72).

Pilot Travel Center at 882 Georgia Highway 100 (off of Interstate 20) in Tallapoosa, Ga. (Store 312).

Pilot Travel Center at 522 Highway 601 South (off of Interstate 20) in Lugoff, S.C. (Store 346).

Flying J at 1011 North Mountain Street (off of Interstate 85) in Blacksburg, S.C. (Store 711).

Pilot Travel Center at 3006 North Williston Road (off of Interstate 95) in Florence, S.C. (Store 62).

Fuel at 1521 North Main Street (off of Interstate 26) in Summerville, S.C. (Store 64).

Pilot Travel Center at 3008 US-321 (off of Interstate 26) in Cayce, S.C. (Store 338).

Pilot Travel Center at 39 Victory Lane (off of Interstate 75) in Vienna, Ga. (Store 398).

Flying J Dealer at 125 Plaza Lane (off of Interstate 77) in Mount Airy, N.C. (Store 549).

Pilot Dealer at 17276 NE Highway 301 (off of U.S. 301) in Waldo, Fla. (Store 1058).

Pilot Travel Center at 9587 Charleston Highway (off of Interstate 95) in St. George, S.C. (Store 4576).

Pilot Travel Center at 10959 State Highway 200 (off of Interstate 77) in Winnsboro, S.C. (Store 4578).

Pilot Travel Center at 2221 SC Highway 773 (off of Interstate 26) in Prosperity, S.C. (Store 4580).

Pilot Travel Center at 1044 Jimmy Kerr Road (off of Interstate 40/85) in Haw River, N.C. (Store 6955).

Pilot Travel Center at 1006 Charlotte Highway (off of Interstate 77) in Troutman, N.C. (Store 7976).

Pilot Travel Center at 985 Peeler Road (off of Interstate 85) in Salisbury, N.C. (Store 7983).

Pilot Travel Center at 1155 South Anderson Road (off of Interstate 77) in Rock Hill, S.C. (Store 4567).

Five Pilot locations that reported shortages yesterday have been removed from the list.

For updates on Pilot Co. locations experiencing fuel shortages, click here.

TravelCenters of America

In a Facebook post, TravelCenters of America stated it is “currently experiencing intermittent supply outages at sites and may be limiting the amount of gallons per purchase depending on location.” However, TA does not have a list of affected locations as of publication.

“TravelCenters of America moved quickly upon learning of the Colonial Pipeline situation to ensure ample diesel and gas supply at all of our locations across the country,” TA said in a statement. “Our dedicated team is working closely with our suppliers and other partners, and we are bringing in product from other markets to maintain availability and to help minimize any potential disruptions.” LL