The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released on May 10 showed diesel price increases across every region and a 4.4-cent jump in the national average to $3.186 per gallon.

Last week, the national average was $3.142.

This latest increase comes on the heels of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s temporary hours-of-service exemption for fuel haulers in 17 states and the District of Columbia as the result of a cybersecurity attack on Colonial Pipeline Co.

Regionally, the biggest jump (5.7 cents) was in the Rocky Mountain region. California is home to the highest average price per gallon ($4.008). The lowest price is in the Gulf Coast, where diesel is $2.968 per gallon.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 79.2 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.186, up 4.4 cents.

East Coast – $3.16, up 4.7 cents.

New England – $3.115, up 3.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.336, up 5.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.051, up 4.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.13, up 4.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.968, up 4.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.307, up 5.7 cents.

West Coast – $3.692, up 2.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.313, up 3.1 cents.

California – $4.008, up 2.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.5 cents to $3.091, according to a Monday, May 10, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Every region reported an increase in prices this week, led by a 5.5-cent surge in the Rocky Mountain region. In addition, the East Coast and Central Atlantic regions saw prices jump by more than 4 cents.

The lowest average price is $2.917 (Gulf Coast), while the highest price per gallon is $3.90 (California).

The U.S. average diesel price is 82.6 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.091, up 3.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.099, up 4.4 cents

New England – $3.075, up 1.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.273, up 4.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.988, up 3.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.066, up 3.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.917, up 2.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.28, up 5.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.488, up 3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.206, up 3.5 cents.

California – $3.90, up 2.7 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.115 for Monday, May 10.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.087 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.083 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.421 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

