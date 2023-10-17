Pennsylvania state lawmaker calls for truck parking study

One Pennsylvania state lawmaker is drawing attention to the state’s shortage of truck parking.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported there are about 11,600 truck parking spaces available throughout the state at private truck stops, PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers, and Pennsylvania Turnpike service plazas.

Data from the Pennsylvania Transportation Advisory Committee indicates there is a shortage of about 4,400 truck parking spaces across the state. The shortfall results in about 1,100 trucks parked on highway shoulders and ramps on a typical night.

Lack of parking poses challenge to industry

Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon, said the lack of adequate truck parking poses a challenge to the state’s trucking industry. He added that the demand for truck parking has surged due to various factors, including population growth, economic markets and the escalating volume of imports.

“This predicament is further compounded by several other factors, including facility types, enforcement of highway safety laws, idling restrictions and federal truck driver hours-of-service regulations,” he said.

Addressing the problem

To help counter the issue, Heffley has offered a resolution to direct the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a “thorough and comprehensive study of truck parking” in Pennsylvania.

He said the study is intended to provide recommendations for achieving adequate truck parking across the state.

“By taking proactive measures and implementing strategic initiatives, Pennsylvania can overcome the truck parking shortage and ensure safe transportation and truck parking practices throughout the Commonwealth,” Heffley wrote in a memo to House lawmakers.

The resolution – HR236 – is in the House Transportation Committee.

OOIDA wants action

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes expanding safe truck parking improves safety for every road user.

“Truckers don’t want to park on road shoulders, offramps and onramps. They park there because they run out of regulated hours and literally have nowhere else to park and get some rest,” OOIDA Communications Director George O’Connor said. “This is a serious safety hazard for the drivers of the trucks as well as other road users forced to navigate around the parked trucks. Countless innocent lives are lost every year to tragedies that are completely preventable.”

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, said the Association has seen many truck parking studies and surveys.

“It’s time to actually produce the space and pavement for additional spots,” Morris said.

OOIDA supports federal legislation to address the national truck parking shortage via dedicated funding.

Specifically, U.S. House and Senate legislation would allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of more truck parking spots. All new parking would be required to be publicly accessible and free of charge. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania is available.

