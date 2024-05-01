E-ZPass scam targeting customer data, financial information

E-ZPass customers are being alerted of a text messaging scam that could affect its tolling agencies across the United States.

Currently, the E-ZPass program consists of toll agencies and companies in 19 states and 53 million E-ZPass devices.

The E-ZPass Group said in a news release that this particular scam aims to deceive customers into entering their personal data and financial information on a fake website. A text message said to be from E-ZPass Toll Services includes a link to pay an outstanding toll balance to avoid a late fee.

E-ZPass added that this message is fraudulent and that toll account information provided in these texts is invalid and inaccurate.

“Scam attacks through emails and text messaging are on the rise in our country, and protecting the safety of E-ZPass customer information is of paramount importance to us,” said PJ Wilkins, E-ZPass Group executive director. “We will continue to work with our partnering states to alert our customers of any criminal activity that places them at risk, and we encourage E-ZPass customers to be vigilant in ensuring that their personal and financial information is not compromised by falling prey to these fraudulent schemes.”

Customers who receive these text messages are advised to avoid clicking any embedded links and to delete the messages immediately.

Any customers who have clicked on a link and completed the form should contact their financial institution and notify E-ZPass of any erroneous information posted on their account.

The FBI previously issued a public service announcement about a surge in these fraudulent texts geared toward scamming toll road users. The agency said it has received more than 2,000 complaints regarding scam texts claiming to be from a toll collection service.

Customers can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center online at ic3.gov. LL

