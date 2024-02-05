Paccar recalling more than 47,000 Peterbilt, Kenworth trucks

Paccar is recalling tens of thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks after discovering a steering-related issue.

According to recall documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Paccar is recalling more than 47,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks of various models. Certain steering gears may have been assembled with fewer than the required number of recirculating balls.

A steering gear with fewer than the required number of recirculating balls may bind when loads are applied. In some cases, the balls may align on the same side of the gear’s worm shaft and concentrated loads may cause the gear’s internal parts to fracture, resulting in a loss of vehicle steering. Loss of steering increases the likelihood of a crash. There is no audible or visible warning of the defect.

The following Kenworth models are affected by the recall (all model years 2024-25):

L770

T280

T380

T480

T680

T880

W990

The following Peterbilt models are included in the recall, also model years 2024-25:

389

520

535

536

537

548

567

579

589

Paccar dealers will inspect and replace the steering gears as necessary, free of charge.

Notification letters to owners of affected trucks are scheduled to be mailed out on March 25.

For more information, contact Peterbilt customer service at 940-591-4220 with recall number 24PBC or Kenworth customer service at 425-828-5888 with recall number 24KWC. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 24V-044.

Paccar’s recall stems from an equipment recall issued by component manufacturer R.H. Sheppard on Dec. 18, 2023. After the R.H. Sheppard recall, Paccar began inspecting all affected production plants. On Jan. 18, the truck manufacturer determined a safety-related defect exists.

As of Jan. 18, Paccar has not received any warranty claims or reports of any trucks in the field that may be related. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries related to the issue. LL

Other recalls: