North Carolina addressing wrong-way driving with new technology

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has implemented what is called a SMART Traffic Solution in an effort to reduce incidents of wrong-way driving in the state.

NTT Data, a Japan-based communications technology company, developed the system that will acquire relevant wrong-way driving data and assess highway conditions through optical sensors.

A news release said the sensors will be located along 12 key state highways.

“Wrong-way driving is a concerning challenge despite advances in transportation infrastructure, design and technology,” Brian Mayhew, state traffic engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said. “The data and insights gained from this project will be used to develop data-driven strategies that will be used to continue NCDOT’s Vision Zero initiative.”

We’re proud to join @NCDOT in their mission to reduce wrong-way driving incidents and make our highways safer. Together we are working towards a #VisionZero future for North Carolina! https://t.co/6KzRAcpOCD #NTTData #SmartMobility #NCDOT pic.twitter.com/dgMcrVpHGV — NTT DATA Services (@NTTDATAServices) September 7, 2023

In addition to wrong-way driving, the smart traffic solution system is said to enhance transportation planners’ efficiency with advanced analytics and to provide a data intelligence platform for current and future NTT Data initiatives.

“Safety is a foremost concern on our nation’s highways,” Dave Turner, division president of state and local government and education for NTT Data Services, said. “NCDOT is leading the way with their Vision Zero mission, and we are honored to be selected as their technology partner.”

North Carolina joins Connecticut, Massachusetts and Utah as states that have either installed or tested a wrong-way driving detection system in 2023.

