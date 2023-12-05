Podcast: “Let’s use some common sense here”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum explains why he’s pushing back against FMCSA’s new rule that limits state emergency waivers to 14 days. Then, a father and son explain how a love for trucking was passed down through the generations and why it’s still going strong. And finally, a preview of Tuesday’s National Coalition on Truck Parking and a review of what’s been accomplished in recent years.

0:00 – Newscast

10:20 – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on emergency waiver changes

24:50 – Father and son share love of trucking

39:20 – National Coalition on Truck Parking meeting

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s headlines: A new survey sheds new light on the pervasive nature of predatory towing practices

Plus, new details about the truck driver and trucking company being blamed for last month’s deadly crash in Ohio, a congestion tolling proposal in New York City is raising eyebrows, and more.

Back to top

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on emergency waiver changes

FMCSA has published a new rule that cuts state emergency waivers to 14 days, down from 30. OOIDA has asked the agency to reconsider that rule, and so has North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The governor tells us why he has a problem with it and what he thinks should be done.

Back to top

Father and son share love of trucking

Trucking tends to run in the blood. Parents pass down the trucking bug to their children, and the cycle continues. Doug and Harry Smith are a perfect example of that. We recently spoke with the father-son duo about their love for trucking – and how it has impacted their family through the years.

Back to top

National Coalition on Truck Parking meeting

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Coalition on Truck Parking will meet on Tuesday. OOIDA Director of Legislative Affairs Bryce Mongeon will present at the meeting and joins us with a preview, as well as a look back at the coalition’s accomplishments over recent years.

Back to top