Utah installing new wrong-way driver warning system

A new system to reduce the number of wrong-way drivers is being installed by the Utah Department of Transportation.

The system includes radar, high-definition/infrared cameras and a series of red wrong-way warning signs with LED lights. When a wrong-way driver is detected, the LED signs alert the driver. If the vehicle continues traveling the wrong way, an automated alert is sent to the UDOT Traffic Operations Center and Utah Highway Patrol.

For the past several months, UDOT has been testing the detection warning and alert system at the Interstate 15/Park Lane/U.S. 89 interchange in Farmington, Utah. During that test period, the system detected and alerted 23 wrong-way drivers. All 23 of those drivers turned around, according to a UDOT news release.

The Utah Transportation Commission approved $2.5 million in funding for the installation of cameras and signs at 20 additional locations. Most of those will be installed along I-15 in Salt Lake City.

“We’re always looking at ways we can use technology to make our transportation system work better, Robert Miles, UDOT traffic and safety director, said in a statement. “This innovative system will help prevent wrong-way crashes, making our roads safer for everyone who uses them.”

Additional signs and modified traffic signals are also being used to make it more clear to drivers which way to go, according to UDOT.

In 2022, UDOT says there were eight wrong-way crashes in the state resulting in 10 fatalities.

Massachusetts tests wrong-way driver system

A similar wrong-way detection system is in the testing phase in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it’s planning to conduct testing of the system throughout the week between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Eastern.

Because of the testing, some lanes and ramps will be closed. Detours will be posted.

MassDOT says drivers should expect delays, particularly at the following testing locations:

Barnstable – Route 6 eastbound and westbound exit 68 at Route 132.

Fall Rive – I-195 eastbound exit 11 at Route 79.

Boston – I-93 northbound exit 17 at Cross Street and I-90 eastbound exit 135 at Haul Road.

Chelmsford – Route 3 southbound at exit 81C at Route 110.

This testing is part of a $2.6 million pilot program that will see wrong-way detection system installed at 16 ramp locations through Massachusetts. LL

