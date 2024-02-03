Podcast: The latest in the battle against broker fraud

Mark Schremmer and Ryan Witkowski give us the latest on the issues of broker transparency and broker fraud – and look ahead to what’s next. Also, having bike lanes on designated truck routes is causing problems in Oregon. We’ll talk with an industry organization about what they’re proposing as a solution. And when it comes to Washington, D.C., there’s no question that money talks. The people still have the power – but they have to harness it to make change come about.

0:00 – Newscast

09:58 – The latest in the battle against broker fraud

24:36 – Do bikes and trucks belong on the same road?

39:21 – When it comes to D.C., grassroots efforts are still the way to go

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on the idea of a road-use tax.

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Wheeler Ridge Petro in Lebec, Calif. That’s located at Exit 219 on Interstate 5. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Trucking jobs numbers are up, but conditions may point to future losses. Massachusetts state officials revoke the CDLs of 26 drivers following an alleged bribery scheme. And one state is toying with the idea of a road-use tax.

Back to top

The latest in the battle against broker fraud

There’s been some chatter out there about FMCSA’s plans to address the broker transparency issue. The plans are still on, despite some speculation to the contrary. Mark Schremmer and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine walk us through the latest in the battle against broker fraud – and look ahead to what’s next.

Back to top

Do bikes and trucks belong on the same road?

It would seem on the surface that mixing bicycles and large trucks is not a good idea. However, that is what’s happening in Oregon, where designated lanes put bicycles onto roads that are designated truck routes. And from the truckers’ perspective especially, that’s creating some problems. Now, some in the industry in that state are proposing solutions to those problems. To find out what’s going on and what’s proposed, we’ll talk with Mark Gibson, the government relations policy advisor with the Oregon Trucking Association.

Back to top

When it comes to D.C., grassroots efforts are still the way to go

When it comes to Washington, D.C., there’s no question that money talks. Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA, argues that the people still have the power – but they have to harness it to make change come about. He’ll tell us the best and easiest way to do that.

Back to top