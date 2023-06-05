Connecticut DOT plans to install wrong-way detection systems

Increased incidents of wrong-way driving in Connecticut have prompted state officials to take action.

According to a Connecticut Department of Transportation news release, 42 limited access highway off-ramps in the Hartford, Conn. area have been deemed high-risk locations and will be equipped with wrong-way detection systems.

“Wrong-way driving has increased by 500% in Connecticut, and these detection systems are designed to help drivers going the wrong way correct their mistake and alert first responders if drivers don’t self-correct,” Jonathan Corilla, Connecticut Department of Transportation supervising engineer, said in a statement. “Thanks to the support of Gov. Lamont and the state legislature, CTDOT is continuing to design and install wrong-way driving detection systems in the most high-risk off-ramp locations across the state.”

In February, Connecticut lawmakers introduced several bills to address wrong-way driving after Rep. Quentin Williams, D-Middleton was struck and killed by a driver traveling the wrong direction on Route 9 in Cromwell, Conn.

The state previously announced $20 million in funding for wrong-way countermeasures as well as a pilot program at 16 ramp locations.

Similar to wrong-way detection systems in other states, radar, video or thermal cameras will be used in Connecticut, said the news release.

The following locations were considered as being high risk by state officials:

Berlin – Route 9 north and south, Exits 31 and 32.

Cheshire – Route 691 west, Exit 3.

Cromwell – Route 91, north and south, Exit 21.

East Hartford – Route 84 east, Exit 58; Route 15 south, Exit 90.

East Windsor – Route 91 north and south, Exit 44.

Enfield – Route 91 north and south, Exits 49, 47E, 49 and 46.

Glastonbury – Route 3 east, Exit Glastonbury Boulevard, and west, Exit Putnam Boulevard.

Hartford – Route 84 east and west, Exits 48, and 48A.

Manchester – Route 84 west, Exit 63, 60 and 62; Route 384 west, Exit 4.

Meriden – Route 15 north and south, Exit 67 and Highway Garage Road.

Middlefield – Route 66 east terminus.

Middletown – Route 9 north and south, Exits 19 and 21.

New Britain – Route 9 south, Exit 35.

South Windsor – Route 291 east, Exit 4.

Southington – Route 84 west, Exit 28; Route 691 east, Exit 4.

Vernon – Route 84 west, Exit 65, 66.

West Hartford – Route 84 west, Exit 40.

Willington – Route 84 east and west, Exit 71.

Windsor – Route 20 east, Exit Route 75; Route 291 west, Exit 1; Route 91 south, Exit 38A-38B; Route 20 east, Exit Hamilton Road, Route 91 north, Exit 34.

Design plans for the project are set to be completed in June 2023, according to CTDOT.

Questions or comments about the project should be directed to principal engineer, Lisa Conroy, at 860-594-2744 or Lisa.Conroy@ct.gov. LL

More Land Line news from Connecticut.