Nine states approve, pursue speed, red-light camera rule revisions

Nine states across the country are considering rule revisions for speed and red-light ticket cameras.

Speed cameras are used in more than 220 communities across the nation to nab drivers who disobey traffic rules, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. There are about 340 communities that employ red-light cameras.

Officials with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association have said the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: to keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

California

Multiple California bills cover the use of speed cameras.

A year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill to authorize the use of speed cameras as a tool to enforce speed limits.

The Golden State already authorizes the use of red-light cameras. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state. Speed cameras, however, have been prohibited.

The one-year-old law authorizes a five-year pilot program to utilize speed enforcement cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.” Areas covered include those with a high number of crashes, those where street-racing events are common and those in school zones.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

The cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and San Jose, as well as the city and county of San Francisco, are authorized to post the cameras.

The locales can operate up to 125 cameras. The number of cameras permitted are based on population.

The National Motorists Association opposed the pursuit. The group told lawmakers the need for enforcement of speed limits does not warrant creating a new mechanism for government collection of large amounts of data on Californians.

A new bill would add the city of Malibu to the list of locales permitted to post cameras. AB2809 would permit the devices to be posed along the Pacific Coast Highway in the city.

Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, explained in a bill memo that over the past 15 years, the affected stretch of roadway has seen 59 people killed in wrecks. Speed was provided as the primary factor in each incident.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted Wednesday, April 10 to advance SB1297 to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

A separate bill would add authorization for speed cameras in highway work zones.

AB2809 is in the Assembly Transportation Committee.

Iowa

An Iowa bill halfway through the statehouse would put limits on the use of speed-ticket cameras.

State law does not prohibit nor allow the use of speed or red-light cameras. However, the state’s Legislative Services Agency has reported at least 24 cities and towns operate automated or remote systems for traffic-law enforcement.

The House voted 85-12 to advance a bill that would require local governments to obtain permission from the Iowa Department of Transportation to use speed-ticketing devices. Tickets could be issued for exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 10 mph.

Local governments with populations below 20,001 would be forbidden from using mobile ticket cameras that change locations. Affected communities still could issue warnings.

Another provision in HF2681 would mandate that ticket revenue must be used for transportation infrastructure improvements, local law enforcement or fire departments.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Louisiana

Eight Louisiana locales – including Shreveport and New Orleans – use speed cameras, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Red-light cameras are posted in the cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Minimum fines are set at $60.

One Senate bill would eliminate authorization for red-light and speed-ticket cameras statewide. SB21 is in the Senate Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee.

Senators voted unanimously on April 9 to send to the House another bill that would nix a two-year-old law that authorizes the use of enforcement cameras along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Motorists are permitted to travel up to 60 mph along the Interstate 10 span in South Louisiana. Truck drivers are permitted to travel up to 55 mph along the span connecting Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Additionally, trucks are limited to use the left lane only for passing.

In 2022, then-Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a bill authorizing the use of enforcement cameras to track vehicle travel times. The speed cameras have yet to be posted on the 18-mile span.

SB379 would repeal camera authorization. The bill also would eliminate double fines for speeding.

Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, said companies operating the cameras would get the majority of fine revenue. Instead, he wants to rely on local law enforcement to patrol the roadway.

The bill is in the House Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee.

Thank you to my Senate colleagues for their unanimous support of #SB379 which prioritizes safety and police presence over revenue generation from speed cameras. Real safety involves human judgment, not automated penalties in the mail weeks later. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/TRa4IgV4cj — Blake Miguez (@BlakeMiguezLA) April 10, 2024

Maryland

In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore acted last week to sign into law a bill to increase the deterrent to speeding in work zones.

State law limits use of speed cameras to state highway work zones and in school zones. A police officer is required to be present to man a camera.

Violators face $40 fines, with a portion of the revenue routed to the camera provider. No points are added to offenders’ licenses and insurance companies are not notified.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has reported that in fiscal year 2023, there were 335,888 camera citations issued for work-zone speeding. Fine amounts totaled about $9.7 million.

In an effort to boost the speeding deterrent, the new law doubles the fine for speeding in work zones captured on camera from $40 to $80. Starting Jan. 1, the fine amount will increase to $250.

In addition, the requirement that an officer be present to issue an automated citation will be removed.

More than one camera will be permitted in each work zone. Only one citation per vehicle will be allowed for a speeding violation.

Additionally, a local government authority will be permitted to use work-zone speed cameras on roadways that are not an expressway or a controlled-access highway.

Michigan

Pursuit at the Michigan statehouse would bring speed-ticket cameras to the state.

Currently, there are no communities in the state that use red-light cameras or speed cameras. Michigan law requires law enforcement to witness violations.

The Senate Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee has voted to advance House-approved legislation that would authorize automated speed enforcement in work zones.

The two-bill package would permit speed-ticket cameras to enforce vehicle speeds in work zones on a highway or street. Specifically, HB4132 and HB4133 would give the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation permission to utilize automated enforcement at sites that do not have guard rails or other barriers.

Ticket cameras would be authorized for use in affected areas when construction workers are present. Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 10 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

First-time offenders would receive a written warning in the mail. Repeat offenders with violations within three years would face fines up to $150. Subsequent offenses within the same time frame would result in fines up to $300.

A sign must be posted 1 mile before the start of a work zone to notify drivers about the use of automated enforcement.

Additionally, a work-zone-safety fund would be created with the state treasury department coordinating with state police and local law enforcement to increase police presence within work zones, to fund devices and to make other safety enhancements.

The bills await consideration on the Senate floor. If approved there, HB4132 and HB4133 would head back to the House for approval of Senate changes before they can move to the governor’s desk.

New Jersey

One New Jersey state lawmaker introduced a bill last week that is intended to limit the effect of red-light and speed cameras.

The Garden State does not authorize the use of ticket cameras. Other states in the Northeast, however, do utilize automated enforcement methods.

Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, is behind a bill to prohibit the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission from providing identifying information for New Jersey licensed drivers to camera enforcement entities in other states.

Titled the “Camera Enforcement Inoculation Act,” S3067 is modeled after a South Dakota law that prohibits the state from sharing information with other states for the collection of civil fines that result from camera tickets.

O’Scanlon has referred to automated enforcement as “government-sanctioned theft” with “zero safety benefit.”

Sen. @DeclanOScanlon led the charge against automated camera ticketing a decade ago & is fighting for us again. He spoke to @ReporterJim @News12NJ about his bill that would prohibit NJ from disclosing NJ drivers’ info from states seeking to issue speed/red-light camera tickets pic.twitter.com/lDI0zdaqAK — New Jersey Senate Republicans (@NJSenateGOP) March 29, 2024

Ohio

An Ohio House bill would enact new rules on companies that operate speed cameras.

HB416 would require cameras to be registered with the state. A $100,000 license fee would be charged annually to companies.

Advocates have said the requirement would help travelers know where the devices are located.

Another provision would make the Ohio Department of Public Safety responsible for inspecting each camera monthly to confirm accuracy. Camera companies would be charged $5,000 monthly per device for the service.

Ticket revenue distribution would remain the same. Local municipalities would continue to collect 60%, and camera companies would get the rest.

An 8% state tax would be added to a company’s revenue.

The bill is in the House Homeland Security Committee.

Vermont

A Vermont bill on the move covers the use of speed cameras.

The Senate voted to advance a bill that would permit ticket cameras in highway work zones and in areas identified as having high rates of speeding.

State and local officials would be permitted to employ the technology to enforce speed limits.

Violations would occur when drivers speed more than 10 mph above the posted limit.

A first violation would result in a warning. Repeat offenses within one year would result in an $80 fine. Subsequent violations within the same time period would result in $160 fines.

S184 is in the House Transportation Committee.

Washington

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that covers the use of automated enforcement cameras.

Currently, speed cameras are permitted by Washington state law and by city ordinance. Locations are limited to school, public park and hospital zones. Other locations of concern also can be outfitted with ticket cameras.

A 2023 law expanded the use of speed-ticket cameras to highway work zones. Citations can be issued only when workers are present. The new rule takes effect in July.

The Legislature recently sent the governor a bill to authorize more cities and counties to place speed cameras on city streets and in work zones. HB2384 makes permanent the city of Seattle’s use of cameras to detect restricted-lane violations.

Additionally, the new law permits any trained or authorized “civilian employee” to review video to determine when an automated-safety-camera violation has occurred. The authority to review potential violations previously has been limited to sworn police officers.

The new law will take effect June 6. LL

