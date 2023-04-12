Multiple states continue pursuit of lane splitting authorization

A topic at statehouses across the country is the legalization of driving motorcycles between traffic lanes in certain circumstances. The practice is commonly referred to as lane splitting or lane filtering.

Advocates say that lane splitting is beneficial because it saves motorcyclists time and fuel. They say the practice also reduces the risk of getting rear-ended in stop-and-go traffic.

Some people in the trucking industry have raised concerns about motorcyclists attempting the maneuver around large vehicles.

Four states permit the maneuver

California was the first state to adopt a rule to allow lane splitting with motorcycles.

The 2016 rule allows motorcycles to travel between lanes at speeds up to 10 mph, provided that traffic is moving at 30 mph or less.

Utah followed suit in 2019. The 4-year-old law lets motorcycles move between stopped vehicles on roads with a posted speed limit of 45 mph or less.

Motorcyclists are allowed to travel 15 mph or less on roadways with two adjacent lanes to split travel lanes when traffic is stopped.

The lane filtering rule also lets motorcyclists move to the front of a traffic light. Motorcyclists can only move to the front when vehicles are stopped.

The state of Montana legalized lane filtering in 2021. The maneuver is permitted when “on a road with lanes wide enough to pass safely.”

Two-wheeled motorcycles are permitted to overtake stopped or slow-moving traffic at a speed up to 20 mph. Filtering between lanes of stopped traffic traveling in the same direction is permitted as conditions permit.

One year ago, Arizona enacted a law to permit lane filtering. Motorcyclists in the state traveling on congested highways are allowed to move between vehicles up to an intersection.

The law permits lane filtering to be completed on roadways with two lanes of traffic in the same direction with a speed limit up to 45 mph. Vehicles must be at a complete stop. Additionally, motorcycles can only travel up to 15 mph to complete the maneuver.

The topic continues to receive attention at statehouses.

Oregon

A bill halfway through the Oregon statehouse would allow lane splitting under certain circumstances.

The Senate voted 27-2 to advance to the House a bill that would allow the practice on roadways with posted speed limits 50 mph or higher. SB442 would permit motorcyclists to take the action only when traffic is stopped or moving slower than 10 mph. Riders would only be permitted to travel 10 mph faster than the flow of traffic.

The practice would be forbidden in highway work zones.

This year’s effort is not the first time the issue has been considered at the statehouse.

In 2019, a House bill received a hearing. At the time, the Oregon Trucking Association spoke in opposition to the pursuit.

The group said motorcyclists splitting lanes is problematic because trucks are wider than other vehicles, which leaves less room for lane splitting motorcycles. It was also pointed out that legalizing lane splitting could complicate crash liability in the state.

Two years later, then-Gov. Kate Brown vetoed a bill to permit motorcycles to travel between lanes on multilane highways with a speed limit of at least 50 mph. The practice would only be authorized when traffic had slowed to 10 mph or less on affected roadways.

SB574 specified that motorcyclists could lane filter only when traveling up to 10 mph faster than the flow of traffic. An additional requirement was included that the motorcyclist not impede normal movement of traffic.

Brown said at the time she vetoed the bill out of concern some motorcyclists would not adhere to the rules.

Texas

One Texas bill would authorize motorcyclists to move between lanes of traffic moving in the same direction when the vehicle being passed is stopped or moving at a speed up to 10 mph.

HB2465 would permit motorcyclists to complete the pass at no more than 20 mph.

Passing a school bus would not be permitted.

Missouri

A Missouri House bill distinguishes between lane filtering and lane splitting.

HB1046 would put into statute that lane filtering is allowed under certain circumstances and that lane splitting is prohibited.

The bill defines lane filtering as driving a motorcycle between rows of stopped or slow-moving vehicles traveling in the same direction on divided or undivided roadways.

Lane splitting is defined as driving a motorcycle between rows of fast-moving vehicles traveling in the same direction on divided or undivided roadways.

The bill would permit lane filtering when the motorcycle is traveling up to 10 mph over the speed of traffic, and not more than 25 mph.

Additionally, any vehicle operator who intentionally impedes or attempts to prevent a motorcyclist from performing the maneuver could be ticketed.

Multiple statehouse pursuits fail

So far this year, efforts to authorize lane splitting have failed in four statehouses.

A Colorado bill called for requiring the state Department of Transportation to work with the Colorado State Patrol to do a feasibility study of permitting lane splitting.

Identical Tennessee bills sought to allow the maneuver in certain situations on the state’s fastest roadways.

A Virginia bill called for permitting motorcyclists to pass another vehicle that is stopped while traveling in the same lane or between lanes on a multi-lane roadway.

Two Washington state bills on the topic also failed to advance. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.