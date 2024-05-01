Border wait times increase as Texas resumes state-led inspections

Truckers looking to cross the U.S. border into Texas from Mexico can expect longer wait times for the foreseeable future.

This past weekend, the Texas Department of Public Safety resumed state-led secondary inspections of commercial motor vehicles crossing the U.S.-Mexico border at two ports of entry.

“At this time, the Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting enhanced commercial motor vehicle safety inspections at the Bridge of the Americas and the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge Ports of Entry as those vehicles cross into Texas,” Sheridan Nolen, press secretary with the Texas DPS, told Land Line via email.

The department did not provide a reason as to why the state decided to resume the inspections or a timeline for how long they would continue.

Manuel Sotelo, Northern Mexico president with the country’s National Chamber of Cargo Transportation, told ABC-7 that around 450 trucks were stuck in the country on Saturday when Texas DPS resumed the inspections – with some drivers reporting wait times of over 10 hours.

To counter the lengthy wait times, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it would temporarily expand cargo processing hours at the Santa Teresa and Marcelino Serna (Tornillo) ports of entry. CBP said those changes would be effective immediately and that it would monitor the situation to make necessary adjustments.

“The adjustments were announced after the Texas Department of Public Safety initiated enhanced safety inspection at their facilities adjacent to the CBP cargo facilities at the Bridge of the Americas and Ysleta ports of entry,” the agency said. “The TX DPS inspections are not allowing cargo trucks to exit the CBP facilities in a timely manner and creating delays beyond the control of CBP.”

This is the second time in the past year that state-led inspections have created logjams at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In September 2023, citing safety concerns and an influx in migrants crossing the border, the Texas DPS began conducting inspections at several ports of entry into the state. The state-led inspections were in addition to those conducted by Mexican customs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Following pressure from stakeholders on both sides of the border, the state chose to halt those inspections in October.

Drivers can monitor border wait times at various ports of entry here. LL