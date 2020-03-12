UPDATED: MATS 2020 is canceled

Editor’s note: Officials with the Mid-America Trucking Show announced on Thursday March 12 the cancellation of the 2020 show. Read the details here.

Officials of the Mid-America Trucking Show said it remains committed to holding the annual event from March 26-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

In a newsletter sent on the evening of Wednesday, March 11, MATS officials reiterated that the show will go on despite increased concerns over COVID-19, or the coronavirus. Instead, MATS said it is taking steps to protect the health and safety of its attendees, exhibitors, vendors and staff. Among the measures taken, MATS is encouraging a “no-handshake” policy.

“An overwhelming majority of our exhibiting companies have affirmed their commitment to participate in the 2020 Mid-America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Expo Center from March 26-28,” the newsletter said.

“With proper precautions and protections in place, we feel that we can all have a safe and successful show. With that said, if you are in the elevated risk groups as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of an abundance of caution, we encourage you to stay home.”

According to MATS, it has more than 850 exhibitors confirmed and more than 50,000 attendees pre-registered. Officials said they typically get another 10,000 to 20,000 attendees who register at the show.

As of the morning of Thursday, March 12, CNN reported that there had been nearly 1,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, leading to 38 deaths. Worldwide, there had been more than 118,000 people infected and 4,300 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

The outbreak has led to travel restrictions, as well as a curtailing of public events and gatherings in the United States. The NBA announced it was suspending its season indefinitely, and the NCAA said its college basketball tournaments will be played without fans in attendance.

In the trucking industry, Truck World announced Wednesday that its show would be postponed until June.

Thierry Quagliata, Truck World’s show manager, told Land Line that the show will now be June 4-6 at the International Centre near Toronto. The show had been scheduled for April 16-18.

MATS created a page on its website to provide updates about what the show is doing to prepare for concerns regarding the virus.

“We are proceeding with the health and safety of our supporters in mind and are optimistic that MATS 2020 will be another successful event,” MATS wrote in the newsletter. “We look forward to seeing you in two weeks and hope you will join us.”