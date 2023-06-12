OOIDA Board member among those honored for contributions to trucking industry

RENO, Nev. – A board member of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award for his contributions and dedication to the trucking industry.

On June 9, Bob Esler, OOIDA board member and Association secretary, received the American Truck Historical Society’s Golden Achievement Award. Esler was among a handful of industry professionals being honored during the group’s awards dinner, held annually during the society’s National Convention and Truck Show.

“The ATHS Golden Achievement Award is an honor recognizing remarkable dedication and contributions from men and women who have devoted 50 years or more to the trucking industry,” Steve Rosemond, ATHS awards chair, said during the ceremony. “This award celebrates the commitment and resilience of individuals who persevered through the challenge and changes of the industry and who’ve made a significant impact on the trucking community.”

Esler’s trucking career began in 1966 on a naval base in Norfolk, Va., where he worked for a private contractor hauling military and civilian aircraft fuel. Two years later, he started driving full time and continued to do so until he retired in 2015.

He bought his first truck in 1978 and became an owner-operator, joining OOIDA shortly after.

Two years after joining the Association, in 1980, Esler was elected to the Board of Directors. In 1983, he was appointed by the Board of Directors to the position of Association secretary.

Esler says his time behind the wheel, along with his responsibilities with OOIDA, helped open doors he never thought possible.

“It has allowed me to do things that this old Missouri boy never thought he’d be able to do,” Esler told Land Line. “It has allowed me to go places, greet people, meet people, be in the White House, be in the halls of Congress, and meet local government officials. It’s just allowed me a world I would have never been able to do had I not been in trucking.”

Esler was nominated for the honor by OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, who said he had a specific reason for suggesting him for the award.

“I mean, it’s a 50-year award, so I had to find an old guy,” Pugh said with a laugh. “I love Bob to death. Bob’s one of the first people I met when I came to OOIDA as a board member … he’s got a long history with OOIDA and a long history in trucking. He’s just done a lot in his time, and there’s nobody more deserving.”

As far as the secret to surviving 50-plus years in an industry like trucking, Esler says it’s quite simple.

“You’ve got to like what you do. If you don’t like what you do, it’s just a job,” he said. “If you like what you do, it’s a lifestyle and something that you will cherish for life.”

Others honored at the ATHS event

In total, 14 awards were presented during the event.

ATHS Golden Achievement Award

Rudy Drolz

David Hull

Tom Mullen

Noel Murray

Robert Nuss

Pat Rubel

ATHS Distinguished Service Award

Bobb Williamson

ATHS Chapter Member Service Award

Diane Christiansen

Mark Christiansen

50-year Company Award

100-year Company Award

All who received an award will be inducted in the ATHS Wall of Fame. LL