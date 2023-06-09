Annual truck show serves up a slice of trucking history

RENO, Nev. – Hundreds of trucks from across the country have made their way to the Biggest Little City in the World for the 2023 American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show.

The annual event – which runs through June 10 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev. – gives attendees a chance to see hundreds of antique and historical trucks, alongside some impressively decked out modern trucks.

Laurence Gration, executive director of ATHS, says the society’s biggest event of the year is more than just a truck show.

“This is actually a convention with a truck show. We’ve got 14 seminars going on. Anything you’d ever want to know about trucks… you name it, somebody is going to be talking about it. All the exhibitors, and then you got the trucks as well,” Gration told Land Line. “Whilst we don’t have the age limit on trucks anymore, most of them are pretty bloody old. So yeah, it’s just cool to look at the old stuff.”

Organizers say that as of Thursday, around 600 trucks were already on the resort grounds, with over 100 more trucks expected to register for the event on-site. ATHS estimates that around 10,000 visitors will attend the show.

On June 7, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association sponsored the Casino Kickoff Party to welcome visitors to the show. The party – which featured food, drinks and a casino equipped with “play money” – was free for all OOIDA members attending the truck show.

The Association has been a long-time supporter of ATHS. Lewie Pugh, OOIDA executive vice president, says the relationship between the two groups is a natural fit.

“I think it’s pretty simple. Most of the ATHS members are owner-operators and have a great love for trucks and trucking in their blood,” Pugh said. “And of course at OOIDA, we love trucks, and we love truckers. We represent small business truckers, along with drivers, as well, and so there’s just a natural connection there. ATHS has been a good partner with us and we like coming to this show. I enjoy talking to these guys and the stories about their trucks … it’s just phenomenal to hear all the stories and stuff. I just love it.”

Gration echoes those sentiments, adding that around 40-50% of ATHS members are also members of OOIDA.

“It’s just been a good, happy relationship,” he said. “ATHS is obviously all about the old trucks, whereas OOIDA is more about the working guy. So yeah, there’s a good crossover.”

Shots from the 2023 ATHS National Convention and Truck Show

The location of the event rotates each year to let people in different parts of the country enjoy the show. Over the next three years, the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show will travel in 2024 to York, Pa., in 2025 to Madison, Wis., and in 2026 to Cleveland.

According to the society’s website, ATHS is “dedicated to preserving the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers.” LL