Podcast: From predator to prey – states take aim at predatory towing

From Kentucky and Missouri to other states in between, more and more state legislatures are taking aim at predatory towing practices. What’s behind the current trend? Plus, an update on the Florida Trucking Association’s Share the Road program. And finally, state and federal regulators come together with industry stakeholders for the Missouri Commercial Motor Vehicle Strategic workshop.

Today’s headlines: President Biden commits to rebuilding Francis Scott Key Bridge

Plus, positive drug test numbers are down, while striking a bridge in British Columbia could now cost you big, and more trucking news of the day.

Missouri Commercial Motor Vehicle Strategic workshop

Federal regulators and representatives of the trucking industry recently came together for the Missouri Commercial Motor Vehicle Strategic workshop. OOIDA executive vice president Lewie Pugh was there. He tells us what was discussed and what might come of it.

Ky. predatory towing bill and Fla. Share the Road program

Kentucky State Senator Jimmy Higdon joins the program to explain what prompted him to introduce a bill that targets predatory towing practices. Plus, an update on the Florida Trucking Association’s Share the Road program from its president and CEO Alix Miller.

Rush of states take aim at predatory tows

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, breaks down the rush of states addressing predatory towing.

