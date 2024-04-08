Contact Us

Podcast: From predator to prey – states take aim at predatory towing

April 8, 2024

|

From Kentucky and Missouri to other states in between, more and more state legislatures are taking aim at predatory towing practices. What’s behind the current trend? Plus, an update on the Florida Trucking Association’s Share the Road program. And finally, state and federal regulators come together with industry stakeholders for the Missouri Commercial Motor Vehicle Strategic workshop.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Missouri Commercial Motor Vehicle Strategic workshop

25:08 – Ky. predatory towing bill and Fla. Share the Road program

40:23 – Rush of states take aim at predatory tows

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Today’s headlines: President Biden commits to rebuilding Francis Scott Key Bridge

Plus, positive drug test numbers are down, while striking a bridge in British Columbia could now cost you big, and more trucking news of the day.

 

Back to top

Missouri Commercial Motor Vehicle Strategic workshop

Federal regulators and representatives of the trucking industry recently came together for the Missouri Commercial Motor Vehicle Strategic workshop. OOIDA executive vice president Lewie Pugh was there. He tells us what was discussed and what might come of it.

Back to top

Ky. predatory towing bill and Fla. Share the Road program

Kentucky State Senator Jimmy Higdon joins the program to explain what prompted him to introduce a bill that targets predatory towing practices. Plus, an update on the Florida Trucking Association’s Share the Road program from its president and CEO Alix Miller.

Back to top

Rush of states take aim at predatory tows

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, breaks down the rush of states addressing predatory towing.

Back to top

Related Podcasts

Podcast: Most commonly overlooked maintenance items

Time spent waiting for a part or a repair means time off the road. Tips for keeping your truck moving so you can keep making money.

April 05

Truck Leasing Task Force lease-purchase

Podcast: OOIDA – Here’s how you fix lease-purchase agreements

OOIDA has some specific suggestions for FMCSA and its Truck Leasing Task Force for what should be done about lease-purchase contracts.

April 04

cargo theft cargo thefts

Podcast: Why are cargo thefts up so much?

The number of cargo thefts across the board spiked in 2023. Keith Lewis of CargoNet breaks down what’s behind the dramatic increase.

April 03

fuel tax

Podcast: State continues automatic fuel tax increases

New Jersey soon will increase the fuel tax on both gas and diesel – and a new law means those increases will continue to be automatic.

April 02

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: From predator to prey – states take aim at predatory towing

Podcast: Most commonly overlooked maintenance items

Podcast: OOIDA – Here’s how you fix lease-purchase agreements

Podcast: Why are cargo thefts up so much?

Podcast: State continues automatic fuel tax increases