Latest emergency orders come in Montana, North Dakota

Certain regions still are seeing the impact of extreme winter weather, with Montana and North Dakota being the latest states to enact emergency orders.

The North Dakota order said the state is facing “extremely low inventories of propane supplies resulting from market conditions impacted by severe seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands.”

Waving 49 CFR Parts 390-399 would ensure motor carriers and drivers can secure, obtain, transport and deliver propane supplies to residential customers and meet the needs of the state, the North Dakota emergency said. It also noted:

Direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide service not directly supporting emergency relief efforts.

All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply and will be enforced.

Nothing in this order relieves carriers operating under this order from regulations pertaining to the safe operation of commercial vehicles.

Carries shall not require or allow fatigued drivers to operate a motor vehicle.

We signed an executive order waiving hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane due to market conditions being impacted by severe seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands.

Montana declared its emergency due to harsh winter weather that has caused power outages, frozen water supply lines, loss of heat, ice jams and supply chain disruption.

“Recent historic low temperatures and ongoing conditions have caused an increased short-term demand for propane and heating oil and necessitate the timely delivery of these products by commercial delivery trucks,” the Montana executive order said.

According to the emergency, flooding, road and bridge closures and water and power system disruptions are likely over the next few weeks. Continued impacts on the availability and delivery of heating fuel products are also possible.

To facilitate, hours of service, registration and weight regulations for drivers and vehicles hauling heating fuels in support of this emergency are waived through Feb. 1 in Montana.

