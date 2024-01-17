Severe weather hits several states, leads to waivers

Winter weather and fuel-related issues are the cause of emergency declarations issued in nine states.

220 MILLION people are under some kind of winter alert! Our live coverage extends tonight as we track Winter Storms #Heather and #Indigo, which are bringing the full gamut of winter weather to nearly every state in the Lower 48. pic.twitter.com/rkRgugid4P — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 16, 2024

Weather emergencies

Louisiana issued its emergency declaration for motor carriers in the state assisting with relief efforts including power grid repairs, delivery of groceries, fuel, propane and other essential products. This relief from driving time regulations is in effect until Thursday, Jan. 18.

Extensive power outages were reported in New Orleans, and several roads were forced to close, including the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Texas is waiving hours-of-service requirements through Sunday, Jan. 21 in response to severe weather conditions. Extreme cold, freeze warnings and treacherous travel were reported across the Lone Star State.

Mississippi also saw extreme temperatures as well as snow and freezing rain. State officials have suspended hours of service for motor carriers and drivers providing emergency relief until Jan. 29.

Oregon said its waiver is intended to expedite the movement of groceries and supplies in and out of the state. The order is effective until Friday, Jan. 19 and applies to interstate roads as well as state roads. It is not required that those operating under this order carry a copy of it with them.

Ice accumulations forced the closure of a 47-mile stretch of Interstate 84, and 86,000-plus customers were without power as of Wednesday morning.

A need to ensure crews are able to clear vital roads and expedite power restoration led to the New York emergency declaration. Significant snow, damaging winds and freezing temperatures could result in road closures, travel disruptions, power outages and damage to property, the order said.

The exemption from 49 CFR sections 395.2 and 395.5 through Feb. 10 applies to intrastate commerce in the Empire State.

Fuel emergencies

Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado and Indiana have emergency orders in effect due to fuel concerns.

The order in Kentucky exempts hours of service and stoppage at weigh stations for commercial vehicles delivering gasoline, propane, diesel fuel, fuel oil, kerosene and other needed supplies in the affected areas. It will remain in effect until Jan. 30.

Nebraska officials said extreme cold weather has created unexpected demand for heating fuel and oils needed to support the health and welfare of residents. Maximum driving time is waived through Feb. 12 for commercial vehicles and motor carriers engaged in the business of transporting fuel and oils to meet that demand.

Colorado’s suspension of hours of service for commercial transporters of heating fuels, propane and natural gas will be in effect until Feb. 8. Drivers should continue to track hours of service throughout the exemption period, and all other state and federal regulations will remain in effect. This order applies to intrastate commerce.

The emergency declaration in Indiana applies directly to commercial motor vehicles transporting propane gas throughout the state. Extremely cold weather has significantly increased demand for propane gas among residents of the Hoosier State who depend on it to heat homes, businesses, schools and public buildings.

Through Jan. 24, hours-of-service requirements are suspended for vehicles transporting propane gas on state and interstate roads. LL

More Land Line news by state.