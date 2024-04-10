Podcast: Hacking an ELD

When the mandate for electronic logging devices began, so did the concerns about what hackers might be able to do if they were to gain access. And now we know it can be done – because researchers at Colorado State University did it. They tell us how they hacked an ELD, what happened when they did and what the implications could be. Then, Brent Hutto of Truckstop says there are signs of new life on the spot market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – ELD vulnerabilities to cyberhackers

40:24 – Signs of life on the spot market

You can read the Colorado State University paper on ELD vulnerabilities here.

Find more information about the freight market online.

Today’s headlines: With the tax deadline fast approaching, don’t be afraid to file for an extension

Plus, CVSA announces dates for this year’s Operation Safe Driver week, a survey tracks what truckers want most from truck stops, and more trucking news of the day.

ELD vulnerabilities to cyberhackers

In what they’re calling the “first-ever wireless drive-by attack,” researchers at Colorado State University recently hacked into an electronic logging device and took control of a commercial truck. The team members behind the research tell us how they did it, what the implications are and how to protect yourself.

Signs of life on the spot market

Creating profitability in today’s market conditions is important. Brent Hutto with Truckstop has a few ideas for owner-operators on how to do so. We’ll look at that and at how all three equipment types did on the spot market this past week.

