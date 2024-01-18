More winter storms mean more emergencies

January 18, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

It’s been a tough start to 2024, at least in terms of winter storms, with nearly every region of the country experiencing some form of extreme weather.

The list of states declaring emergencies as a result continues to grow.

Alabama

Effective through Jan. 27, the state’s emergency order has waived hours for service as it relates to supplies, goods and services for the winter weather event. It also prevents any price gouging for the sale or rental of any commodity or rental facility during this period.

Ice, snow, sleet and freezing rain as well as prolonged extreme cold weather have impacted Alabama in the past several days.

Arkansas

Trucks hauling essential items and utility trucks are exempt from federal hours of service regulations until Jan. 26.

According to the order, “Weather-related conditions could create the need for commercial vehicles to haul heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, necessary hardware and distribution equipment for restoring utility services.”

Motor carriers operating under this emergency are exempt for 14 days when providing direct emergency response.

South Carolina

The prompt restoration of utility services and the uninterrupted transportation of essential goods, equipment and products to and from impacted areas are critical to the safety and welfare of the state, the South Carolina emergency declaration said.

Federal hours of service for operators of commercial vehicles are waived through Tuesday, Jan. 23. All other requirements remain in effect.

Tennessee

The hours-of-service waiver in Tennessee is specific to commercial vehicles transporting fuels, fuel oil, diesel oil, gasoline, kerosene, propane, liquid petroleum, refined petroleum products and heating fuels.

Extreme winter weather and extended frigid temperatures have increased demand for fuel and energy in Tennessee, according to the order effective through Jan. 27.

As of the morning of Thursday, Jan. 18, the state’s severe winter weather had resulted in 14 fatalities. LL

More Land Line news by state.

Related News

fuel economy diesel prices Diesel fuel price in the U.S. graphic

Alabama

Podcast: Fuel economy aides – what’s real and what’s bogus?

When it comes to increasing fuel economy on your truck, there are plenty of scams and half-cooked ideas. So how do you tell real from fake?

By Mark Reddig | October 06

truck insurance

News

‘Nuclear verdicts’ topic of Wisconsin truck insurance bill

A Wisconsin truck insurance bill drawing consideration at the statehouse addresses concern about non-economic damages awarded in lawsuits.

By Keith Goble | January 18

hours of service

News

FMCSA granting HOS exemption for 275-foot route

FMCSA is seeking comments on an hours-of-service exemption for WestRock related to a route that measures less than 300 feet.

By Tyson Fisher | January 18

underride guards

News

New York bill includes rule for side underride guards

One New York state lawmaker wants to mandate side underride guards for certain large vehicles traveling in New York City.

By Keith Goble | January 18