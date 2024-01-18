More winter storms mean more emergencies

It’s been a tough start to 2024, at least in terms of winter storms, with nearly every region of the country experiencing some form of extreme weather.

The list of states declaring emergencies as a result continues to grow.

Alabama

Effective through Jan. 27, the state’s emergency order has waived hours for service as it relates to supplies, goods and services for the winter weather event. It also prevents any price gouging for the sale or rental of any commodity or rental facility during this period.

Ice, snow, sleet and freezing rain as well as prolonged extreme cold weather have impacted Alabama in the past several days.

We’ll have one more wave of arctic air to deal with this weekend, as low temps fall into the teens and perhaps single digits across the far northwest counties both Saturday & Sunday morning. Hard Freeze Warnings will be needed once again. #alwx pic.twitter.com/7naXfG3gDy — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 18, 2024

Arkansas

Trucks hauling essential items and utility trucks are exempt from federal hours of service regulations until Jan. 26.

According to the order, “Weather-related conditions could create the need for commercial vehicles to haul heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, necessary hardware and distribution equipment for restoring utility services.”

Motor carriers operating under this emergency are exempt for 14 days when providing direct emergency response.

Thursday Morning QuickCast We have mist & drizzle with temperatures hovering around freezing. A thin glaze of ice may form. There is a Winter Weather Advisory. See the next system in the WebCast at https://t.co/0qkl6WDjfW and https://t.co/NuVAU3DATo #ARWX #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/eMIDRO4m0O — Pat Walker 🌨 (@PatWalkerWX) January 18, 2024

South Carolina

The prompt restoration of utility services and the uninterrupted transportation of essential goods, equipment and products to and from impacted areas are critical to the safety and welfare of the state, the South Carolina emergency declaration said.

Federal hours of service for operators of commercial vehicles are waived through Tuesday, Jan. 23. All other requirements remain in effect.

If you are looking for snow over the next few days. Here is the snowfall forecast for the Southeast through 5 PM Friday. pic.twitter.com/oTVuC7PmSA — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) January 17, 2024

Tennessee

The hours-of-service waiver in Tennessee is specific to commercial vehicles transporting fuels, fuel oil, diesel oil, gasoline, kerosene, propane, liquid petroleum, refined petroleum products and heating fuels.

Extreme winter weather and extended frigid temperatures have increased demand for fuel and energy in Tennessee, according to the order effective through Jan. 27.

As of the morning of Thursday, Jan. 18, the state’s severe winter weather had resulted in 14 fatalities. LL

The winter storm killed 14 people in nine counties across Tennessee. https://t.co/RPrdEmIOaj — Tennessean (@Tennessean) January 18, 2024

