Kentucky and Ohio bills would expand move-over rules

A priority issue for one Kentucky state lawmaker is the state’s move-over rule.

The first House bill introduced for the opening of the 2024 regular session would add Kentucky to the list of states to revise move-over rules to cover all highway users. Four neighboring states already have made the change.

At least 20 states now include all road users in their move-over law. Maryland adopted the rule one year ago, joining Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

In 2023, about a dozen more states adopted move-over rule revisions that apply to all highway users. If approved in the Bluegrass State, Kentucky would join Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia on the list of states to implement revisions over the past year.

House Bill 19

Kentucky state Rep. Mary Beth Imes, R-Murray, is behind a bill to extend the requirement to move over or slow down to include any “disabled vehicle” displaying a warning signal.

In place since 2003, Kentucky’s move-over law currently requires drivers to move over to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency vehicle or public safety vehicle with flashing lights. If changing lanes is impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to slow down and move with caution.

Covered vehicles include law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and towing vehicles. Violators face fines and/or jail time.

HB19 would cover any vehicle displaying some type of warning signal, such as emergency flashers, flares or retroreflective signals.

AAA Bluegrass is backing the bill. It reported that over a recent five-year period, nearly 30 people in Kentucky were struck and killed along roadsides.

The group believes all road users need to be protected when parked along the roadside for any reason.

The bill awaits consideration in committee.

Ohio bill also would adopt rule revision

Across the state line in Ohio, a Senate bill would expand the move-over law to include any stationary vehicle that is in “distress.”

The bill reads that “a vehicle is in distress when the operator indicates the condition through lit fuse, flares, red lights, red reflectors, red flags, emergency signs or flashing emergency/hazard lights.”

Failure to change lanes or proceed with caution when approaching a stationary vehicle in distress could result in a misdemeanor offense. Drivers with other traffic violations in the past year would face increased charges.

An additional $100 charge could result if distracted driving is determined to be a factor in failure to move over or slow down.

Sponsored by Ohio state Sen. Steve Wilson, R-Maineville, SB178 is in the Ohio Senate Transportation Committee.

Addressing a problem

During a weeklong initiative over the summer, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported there were nearly 700 move-over citations.

Advocates, including the Highway Patrol, said the law is confusing for many drivers about when they need to move over. Wilson has said his bill would enhance current law to reduce confusion.

“If any of you have ever been out along an interstate and had to change a tire, it is a scary, scary thing,” Wilson said at a press conference. He added that giving people a little space could save many lives. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Ohio and Kentucky is available.