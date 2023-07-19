Expanded ‘move-over’ rules take effect in multiple states

New move-over rules enacted in states across the country are taking effect.

Nineteen states now include all road users in their move-over law. Maryland adopted the rule one year ago, joining Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

So far this year, 10 more states have adopted move-over rule changes that apply to all highway users. Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia implemented their revisions earlier this month.

Another round of rule revisions will be implemented in the coming weeks.

North Dakota

Soon to be implemented in North Dakota is a rule change that is intended to help protect the lives of all drivers on the state’s fastest roadways.

Statute has required drivers to move over to an adjacent lane or slow down to a “safe” speed before passing emergency vehicles or transportation department vehicles with flashing lights activated. Exceptions are made for situations when safety, road, weather and/or traffic conditions do not allow.

Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo, said that many drivers in the state are unclear about which types of vehicles are included in the protection.

“What it clearly does not cover is a school bus, a motor coach, a tractor-trailer, or a family vehicle,” Schauer previously told lawmakers.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law a bill that is intended to help protect the lives of all drivers on the state’s fastest roadways.

Effective Aug. 1, drivers approaching a vehicle displaying flashing hazard warning signals on a highway outside the limits of a city are required to move over a lane or slow down while maintaining a “safe speed for the road conditions.” Violators would face $20 fines.

Colorado

Also, in effect in August in Colorado is the expansion of the state’s move-over rule.

State law requires drivers to move over one lane or, if moving over is not possible, reduce and maintain a speed 20 mph below the posted speed when approaching or passing a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, tow truck, public utility service vehicle, or a vehicle being equipped with tire chains.

Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law HB1123 to add stationary vehicles giving a hazard signal to the list.

Failure to make room or slow down for affected vehicles could result in a careless driving offense. Violators would face punishment that starts at a minimum $150 fine or at least 10 days in jail.

“Motorists who fail to comply with this law, paired with common driving distractions, create a dangerous and sometimes deadly combination on Colorado’s roadways,” reads the Colorado State Patrol website.

Maine

Expansion of move-over rule protections is upcoming in Maine.

The state’s move-over law requires travelers to slow down and/or move over when approaching emergency vehicles parked along the roadside. The protection includes police, fire and rescue vehicles, and tow trucks.

Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill to extend the protection to include any disabled vehicle in the breakdown lane.

Affected vehicles must display hazard lights to be included in the protection. If available, vehicle operators also are supposed to place warning devices such as a warning triangle or flares to alert approaching vehicles.

Travelers that fail to make room or slow down for vehicles along the roadside could be fined at least $275.

The revised rule takes effect in September. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.