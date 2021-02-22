On Monday, Feb. 22, the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report showed the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $2.973, up from $2.876, a week ago.

The price of diesel has risen every week since Nov. 9, 2020.

A more than 12-cent increase in the Lower Atlantic was the largest in the nation. The Rocky Mountain region saw the smallest increase (6.9 cents), with prices now at $2.856.

In the Gulf Coast region, prices are the lowest at $2.722, while California has the highest price per gallon at $3.739.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 9.1 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.973, up 9.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.001, up 10.3 cents.

New England – $2.962, up 7.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.132, up 8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.921 up 12.3 cents.

Midwest – $2.945, up 9.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.722, up 9.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.856, up 6.9 cents.

West Coast – $3.432, up 10.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.063, up 10.3 cents.

California – $3.739, up 10.4 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 7.9 cents to $2.832, according to a Monday, Feb. 22, report.

The largest increase occurred in the Central Atlantic, where prices jumped almost 10 cents to $3.135. New England’s increase of 3.3 cents was the smallest.

At $3.58 per gallon, California has the highest diesel price in the country.

The U.S. average diesel price is 6.5 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.832, up 7.9 cents.

East Coast – $2.93, up 8.9 cents.

New England – $2.91, up 3.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.125, up 9.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.826, up 9 cents.

Midwest – $2.834, up 9.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.633, up 6.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.766, up 5.2 cents.

West Coast – $3.171, up 5.7 cents

West Coast without California – $2.893, up 6.4 cents.

California – $3.58, up 5.3 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.848 for Monday, Feb. 22.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.756 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.636 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.876 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

