Another week, another increase in diesel prices

On Monday, Feb. 15, the Energy Information Administration released its weekly report, and it was bad news once again for those buying diesel.

The national average price per gallon of diesel is now $2.876, up from $2.801, a week ago.

Price increases ranged from 4.7 cents in the Central Atlantic to a more than 10-cent hike in the Midwest.

In the Gulf Coast region, prices are the lowest at $2.627, while California has the highest price per gallon at $3.635.

The price of diesel has risen every week since Nov. 9, 2020.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 1.4 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.876, up 7.5 cents.

East Coast – $2.898, up 5.3 cents.

New England – $2.888, up 4.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.052, up 4.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.798, up 5.8 cents.

Midwest – $2.852, up 10.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.627, up 6.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.787, up 8.8 cents.

West Coast – $3.328, up 7 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.96, up 6.3 cents.

California – $3.635, up 7.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 6.5 cents to $2.753, according to a Monday, Feb. 15, report.

The largest increase was more than 8 cents in the Midwest, while California had the smallest change in price from $3.521 to $3.527.

However, California still features the highest diesel price per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is 3.4 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.753, up 6.5 cents.

East Coast – $2.841, up 6.9 cents.

New England – $2.877, up 6.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.026, up 6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.736, up 7.3 cents.

Midwest – $2.743, up 8.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.571, up 6.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.714, up 5.9 cents.

West Coast – $3.114, up 2.1 cents

West Coast without California – $2.829, up 3.9 cents.

California – $3.527, up three-fifths of a cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.756 for Monday, Feb. 15.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.696 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.618 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.886 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

