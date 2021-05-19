Expedite Expo returns in July

May 19, 2021

Land Line Staff

Expedite Expo took a year off last year because of the coronavirus shutdowns, but it returns in July.

The expo focuses exclusively on the expedited trucking industry, or freight hauling that deals with rush orders. The expo is geared specifically to owner-operators and drivers of medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks. It launched in 2001.

Expedite Expo is scheduled for July 16-17, 2021, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind. Admission to attend is free, but attendees are asked to register.

While admission to the expo is free, the city does charge for parking.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will be represented at the show by Kari Russell with OOIDA’s Life and Health Benefits Department and Trevor Williams with OOIDA’s Truckers Advantage fuel card.

The show is designed for drivers, owner-operators and fleet owners looking for ideas and relationships that can help them stack the odds of success in their favor. The expo will have more than 35,000 square feet of trucks, truck parts, trucking displays, recruiters and product exhibits.

Expedite Expo educational sessions

Two hourlong ExpeditersOnline University educational sessions are scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17. Questions about how to succeed in expedited trucking will be answered. Workshops will be taught by industry veterans and experts.

State of the Trucking Industry panel discussion

A State of the Industry panel discussion is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17. Discussion will focus on key trends in expedited trucking to watch in a post-pandemic world. The panel will try to explain how can owner-operators, fleet owners and drivers can best capitalize on the opportunities and navigate around the challenges that lie ahead to take your business to the next level. Sean Lyden of ExpeditersOnline.com will moderate the discussion.

Other activities include a free bingo night on Friday and the ExpeditersOnline Driver’s BBQ on Saturday afternoon, July 17. LL

Other truck show news:

TravelCenters

