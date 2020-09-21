Brian Dreher won the Best of Show award with his 2016 Peterbilt 389 at Shell Rotella’s 2020 SuperRigs.

Dreher, an OOIDA senior member from Campbellsport, Wis., was judged to be among the best of the best at this year’s event, which was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners were announced daily from Sept. 14-18 as part of the celebration for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“Congratulations to Brian Dreher for winning Best of Show at Shell Rotella SuperRigs and to all of the award winners,” said Annie Peter, North American marketing manager, Shell Rotella. “Our 38th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs looked a little different this year, but the same spirit of community rose to the top. It was important to Shell Rotella to continue the great tradition of honoring hardworking truckers through SuperRigs as our community continues to help North America persevere during a challenging year.”

Entries were judged by a panel of judges including Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones.

Additional winners include: Truett Novosad in the Tractor Division with his 2007 Peterbilt 379, Kiegan Nelson for 2013 Peterbilt 389 in the Tractor Trailer Division and OOIDA life member David Foster in the Classic Division with his 2005 Kenworth W900L. Each award winner will receive MyMilesMatter reward points and a limited-edition Shell Rotella jacket.

All of the trucks entered this year can be viewed at MyMilesMatter.com.

Jeron Whittmore has been named by the judges as the Hardest Working Trucker, and Jay Palachuk was selected as the winner of the People’s Choice award by the fan votes for his1996 Kenworth W900.

As Best of Show winner, Dreher will appear in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. The 2021 calendar will be a special edition, celebrating the past 37 years of the famed event and feature ‘Legends of the Road’ from previous SuperRigs calendars.

Complete Shell Rotella SuperRigs 2020 results

SuperRigs 2020 Best of Show

First place – OOIDA senior member Brian Dreher, 2016 Peterbilt 389, nicknamed “$$$.”

Second place – Jason Koch, 2010 Peterbilt 389.

Third place – Jake Robak, 2006 Peterbilt 379 car carrier.

Tractor

First place – Truett Novosad, 2007 Peterbilt 379.

Second place – Dave Koliha, 2018 Peterbilt 389.

Third place – Aaron Walters, 2019 Peterbilt 389 glider.

Tractor-trailer

First place – Kiegan Nelson, 2013 Peterbilt 389.

Second place – Jacob Bonham, 2007 Peterbilt 379 extended hood Legacy Edition.

Third place – OOIDA member Jamie Walker, 2001 Peterbilt 379.

Classic

First place – OOIDA life member David Foster, 2005 Kenworth W900L.

Second place – Ethan Russel, 1998 Peterbilt 379.

Third place – OOIDA member Daniel Snow, 1996 Freightliner Classic XL “The Goose.”

Hardest Working Trucker

Jeron Whittmore

People’s Choice Award