OOIDA and Land Line Media are compiling the latest updates from federal and state governments on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. This page will be updated regularly as new reports or information becomes available. Click on the links below to be taken directly to the news release. Information from Land Line is identified as such.

Dates beside other links indicate the day on which the proclamation or order was issued. If you don’t see a date beside the link, it’s because the page being linked to is being updated regularly.

U.S. federal

US Department of Transportation Issues National Emergency Declaration for Commercial Vehicles Delivering Relief in Response to the Coronavirus Outbreak (March 13, 2020)

More from Land Line: FMCSA issues national emergency declaration for coronavirus relief

 Centers for Disease Control

CDC’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) landing page

U.S. Small Business Administration

Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Canada federal

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Outbreak update

Illinois

Ohio

Ohio HOS waiver declaration (March 13, 2020)

Washington

Washington state HOS waiver declaration (March 10, 2020)

