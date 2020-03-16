COVID-19: The latest info brought to you by OOIDA & Land Line
March 16, 2020
•Land Line Staff
|
OOIDA and Land Line Media are compiling the latest updates from federal and state governments on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. This page will be updated regularly as new reports or information becomes available. Click on the links below to be taken directly to the news release. Information from Land Line is identified as such.
Dates beside other links indicate the day on which the proclamation or order was issued. If you don’t see a date beside the link, it’s because the page being linked to is being updated regularly.
U.S. federal
US Department of Transportation Issues National Emergency Declaration for Commercial Vehicles Delivering Relief in Response to the Coronavirus Outbreak (March 13, 2020)
More from Land Line: FMCSA issues national emergency declaration for coronavirus relief
Centers for Disease Control
CDC’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) landing page
U.S. Small Business Administration
Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Canada federal
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Outbreak update
Illinois
- Pritzker Announces Bars and Restaurants Will Close to Public by End of Monday, March 16 (March 15, 2020)
- Governor JB Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation (March 9, 2020)
Ohio
Ohio HOS waiver declaration (March 13, 2020)
Washington
Washington state HOS waiver declaration (March 10, 2020)