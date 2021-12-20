Breaking news: Meera Joshi accepts NYC deputy mayor position

December 20, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Meera Joshi, FMCSA’s acting administrator since January, has been named New York City’s deputy mayor for operations.

According to multiple reports, Joshi was announced as deputy mayor during a news conference on Monday, Dec. 20.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and FMCSA did not immediately respond to Land Line’s questions about Joshi’s new post under New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams.

Joshi was named deputy administrator of FMCSA, which made her the de facto leader of the agency on Jan. 21. In April, President Joe Biden nominated Joshi to take the permanent role as administrator of the FMCSA.

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee advanced Joshi’s nomination through a 22-6 roll call in October. However, Joshi’s confirmation still hadn’t been approved by the full Senate.

FMCSA has not had a permanent administrator since Ray Martinez left the position in October 2019. LL

Editor’s note: This is breaking news and will be updated when Land Line receives more information.

 

