Colorado Senate advances revised truck rules

The Colorado Senate has approved a bipartisan bill that includes multiple provisions that cover truck rules.

One provision covers left lane use for trucks along multiple stretches of Interstate 70. Trucks already are prohibited from traveling in the left lane along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Senators voted 27-6 to advance to the House an amended version that calls for barring trucks weighing at least 16,000 pounds from left lane travel on Floyd Hill, Georgetown Hill, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Junction and Vail Pass.

As introduced, SB100 applied the left lane restriction along I-70 between milepost 116 in Glenwood Springs and milepost 259 in Morrison.

Violators would face fines up to $100.

Tire chains

The Colorado Department of Transportation has said commercial vehicles traveling through Glenwood Canyon account for 57% of winter closures on I-70. The agency attributes many incidents to unchained trucks.

Another provision in SB100 would require truck drivers to carry chains when traveling on I-70 or any U.S. highway west of Morrison. The rule would also apply to state Highway 9 from Frisco to Fairplay.

The original version expanded the chain rule to include I-25 and state roads.

State law already specifies that trucks carry chains while driving I-70 through the mountains.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, said the change further narrows the “must-carry-chain-requirement” to focus on specific stretches of road in western Colorado. He added the change would help to make sure truck drivers are prepared.

A Senate floor revision calls for examining the economic and safety impacts of truck incidents and closures during inclement weather, including evaluating the potential benefits of closures to trucks for limited periods during snowstorms.

Additionally, a study would be commissioned by CDOT to determine where to build more chain stations in the affected areas. An awareness campaign would also be required to inform travelers of the new rules and restrictions.

A fiscal note prepared by Legislative Council Staff shows that a study on the feasibility of additional chain-up stations would cost up to $50,000.

Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, said the revisions were a welcome change.

“We have a little bit of a challenge quite frankly. Trucks that are rolling in from California, Texas, Alabama, wherever, where snow is not part of the normal thing, are not as prepared as some of the trucks that are part of the Colorado motor carriers that deal with this on a routine basis,” Lundeen said during Senate floor discussion.

He added that it is important to try to “figure out how to make sure that every trucker, whether they are a home-grown, home-operated outfit or someone coming in from out of state, is safe in the process of dealing with our weather.”

Speed enforcement

Advocates say revised truck rules that include truck speed limit enforcement zones are needed to improve safety.

A related provision would setup truck speed limit enforcement zones in Glenwood Canyon. Affected stretches of I-70 eastbound would be between milepost 116 and milepost 131. Westbound truck traffic between milepost 118.5 and milepost 131 would also be included.

Speeding fines for trucks in the zones would be double.

Paired back rules still problematic

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, said the legislation lacks merit.

“There are no studies showing increased accidents in this area or where trucks are the main cause of these accidents,” Morris said.

He added that it is more likely the majority of the accidents are caused by passenger vehicles. Morris said the legislation is “arbitrary and capricious.”

The Colorado Motor Carriers Association welcomes the chain location study. CMCA’s Greg Fulton told lawmakers his group would like to see more analysis on the chain requirement.

He highlighted that truck parking is another issue that warrants attention.

“We have no truck parking. We’ve been requesting truck parking. Our people need a place to rest,” Fulton said.

He added that while there are more trucks on the road, some operators have to continue to drive because they can’t find anywhere to park.

“This item should be included in the study.”

SB100 is scheduled to receive consideration on April 10 in the House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of Colorado news is available.