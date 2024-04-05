Colorado nears adoption of local authority to set idling rules

A Colorado bill is nearing passage at the statehouse that would revise idling rules.

Currently, the state has a uniform idling standard that prohibits a vehicle from idling for more than five minutes within any 60-minute period. Certain exceptions apply.

Local governments are prohibited from enacting a resolution or ordinance concerning vehicle idling that is more stringent than the state idling standard.

The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee voted this week to advance a bill that would authorize a local government to enact an idling resolution or ordinance that is identical to, or more stringent than, the state idling standard.

House lawmakers voted 45-18 last week to advance the bill to the Senate.

Validity of local authority challenged

During about one hour of House floor discussion, Rep. Julia Marvin, D-Thornton, said that HB1341 is intended to give local governments another tool in the tool box to create idling solutions that work for them. The authorization would apply to vehicles with a gross weight of at least 14,000 pounds.

“Air quality impacts on these types of vehicles idling in the Front Range nonattainment area is severe,” Marvin reasoned. “Some cities and counties in Colorado may have more reasons to target commercial vehicle idling than others. This bill will simply give them the ability to set stricter local regulations above the state floor of a five-minute idling standard.”

Rep. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, questioned whether the issue warranted an addition to statute.

“I do not find this bill to be relevant. It will simply fill space in another red book,” Frizell said.

Rep. Ken DeGraaf, R-Colorado Springs, added that the bill amounts to government overreach that “will not accomplish anything.”

“We are looking at turning police into little eco-cops … For what? What is the benefit? What is the cost? There is no indication as to any benefit,” DeGraaf said.

The bill now moves to the Senate floor. If approved there, it would head to the governor’s desk.

Idaho acts on idling

In March, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill to permit commercial vehicles to idle in certain circumstances.

Previously H533, the new law puts into statute that a commercial vehicle is allowed to idle for the purposes of using a vehicle’s heating or air conditioning system when a driver is resting.

Another provision permits vehicle idling when parked for purposes of refrigerating perishable commodities, pharmaceuticals or both.

Idling would not be allowed in residential areas.

The new rules are scheduled to take effect July 1.

The Idaho Trucking Association supported the rule change. ITA President and CEO Allen Hodges told lawmakers during a recent hearing the change would help to prevent rejection of pharmaceuticals or food due to trailer shutdowns, particularly in extreme weather conditions.

He added that the rule is necessary to supersede local idling ordinances throughout the state. LL

