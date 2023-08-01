State Watch – August 2023

July 2023

Keith Goble

|

The majority of state legislatures have wrapped up their work for this calendar year. Here’s our e
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

speed limiters

News

A game-winning drive?

Thousands of truck drivers have expressed opposition to a speed limiter mandate. The DRIVE Act would stop FMCSA from making the rule.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2023

Overtime exemption

News

‘It’s just unconscionable’

The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 includes an overtime exemption for motor carriers. OOIDA and others are trying to change that.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2023

restroom

News

No restroom at the inn

A bipartisan bill aims to ensure that truck drivers have access to a restroom while delivering or picking up freight across the nation.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2023

EPA

News

EPA rules face pushback

A House subcommittee hearing cast doubt on EPA’s stringent emission standards that would require 25% of heavy trucks to be electric by 2032.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2023

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.