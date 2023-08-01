State Watch – August 2023
News
A game-winning drive?
Thousands of truck drivers have expressed opposition to a speed limiter mandate. The DRIVE Act would stop FMCSA from making the rule.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2023
News
‘It’s just unconscionable’
The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 includes an overtime exemption for motor carriers. OOIDA and others are trying to change that.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2023
News
No restroom at the inn
A bipartisan bill aims to ensure that truck drivers have access to a restroom while delivering or picking up freight across the nation.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2023
News
EPA rules face pushback
A House subcommittee hearing cast doubt on EPA’s stringent emission standards that would require 25% of heavy trucks to be electric by 2032.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2023
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.