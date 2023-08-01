The early days of OOIDA

In 2010, when two former presidents met, they explained OOIDA’s first agenda.

July 2023

Sandi Soendker

“Jim and I traveled all over the country putting this trucking association thing together,” Al H
Related Articles

OOIDA

Features

Mr. Pugh goes to Washington

OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh spoke on behalf of truck drivers at a House committee hearing in May. Land Line takes you behind the scenes.

By Scott Thompson | July 2023

OOIDA

Features

OOIDA’s still fighting for the little guy

How big of an impact has OOIDA had on trucking? In this short story, one driver finds out the answer to that question.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 2023

Monfort trucks

Features

When ‘circus wagons’ ruled the Monfort lane

Monfort of Colorado was an industry-changing feedlot and meat packing company in Colorado. Their trucks and drivers have become a thing of legend.

By Chuck Robinson | July 2023

Mother's Day convoy

Features

A Mother’s Day tradition

The Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Chapter’s Mother’s Day Convoy took place May 14 in Manheim, Pa.

By SJ Munoz | July 2023