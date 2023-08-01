Up to the tusk

Land Line
July 2023
Land Line Staff
Features
OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh spoke on behalf of truck drivers at a House committee hearing in May. Land Line takes you behind the scenes.
By Scott Thompson | July 2023
How big of an impact has OOIDA had on trucking? In this short story, one driver finds out the answer to that question.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2023
Monfort of Colorado was an industry-changing feedlot and meat packing company in Colorado. Their trucks and drivers have become a thing of legend.
By Chuck Robinson | July 2023
The Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Chapter’s Mother’s Day Convoy took place May 14 in Manheim, Pa.
By SJ Munoz | July 2023
