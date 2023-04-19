160 Driving Academy offers online hazmat training

A virtual hazardous material training course is available from 160 Driving Academy in 30 states. The company says it plans to add even more states.

The safety-focused hazmat training is a four-hour virtual course led by a live instructor, according to a company news release.

To enroll in the course, drivers must have a valid Class A commercial driver’s license that will not expire before the hazmat endorsement is obtained. Current 160 Driving Academy students must complete their Class A CDL training and graduate before enrolling.

Participants will be allotted two weeks to complete the course following enrollment.

After completing the course, drivers will be added to the Training Provider Registry for hazmat so they can test at their driver’s services facility for their hazmat endorsement.

Before testing, drivers must visit the Transportation Security Administration website to set up their finger printing and background check. A driver must receive an approval letter from TSA before testing for the hazmat endorsement at the driver’s services facility.

To find out if 160 Driving Academy’s hazmat training is available in your state, visit the company’s website.

For those interested in training in states where it’s currently not offered, email HazmatHelp@160DrivingAcademy.com to be added to a waiting list. You will be notified once the training is available in your state, according to the 160 Driving Academy website.

Expanded training

Ahead of the announcement of its virtual hazmat training, 160 Driving Academy has also opened several new training academy locations in 2023.

Facilities in Joliet, Ill., Orlando, Fla.; Olive Branch, Miss.; Lenexa, Kan.; San Diego; Shreveport, La.; and Spartanburg, S.C., have been opened by 160 Driving Academy this year. LL