160 Driving Academy opens two more training centers

The 160 Driving Academy recently announced the opening of training centers in Olive Branch, Miss., and Lenexa, Kan.

The Evanston, Ill.-based driving school previously announced the opening of an Orlando, Fla. branch earlier this month.

The 160 Driving Academy location in Olive Branch is at 8230 Camp Creek Blvd., while the Lenexa training center is at 9150 Marshall Drive.

Both centers will offer the school’s technologically driven training and lifelong career support offered by the nation’s largest commercial driving school.

“Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top-of-the-line instruction,” the company said in a statement. “We offer continuous job placement opportunities through Truckers Network, the premier job posting and hiring platform in the trucking industry.”

Its graduates can expect starting annual salaries to average $65,000, according to 160 Driving Academy.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness and driver analytics, said a company news release.

Truckers Network and 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry, according to the company.

The training program at 160 Driving Academy is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s entry-level driver training program, and is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide. LL

More Land Line business news.