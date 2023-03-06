160 Driving Academy opens new training location

March 6, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

The 160 Driving Academy recently announced the location of its newest driver training facility in Orlando, Fla.

Located at 7726 Winegard Road; the Orlando branch will provide students with 40 hours of classroom instruction as well as 120 hours behind the wheel.

A 160 Driving Academy news release stated starting annual salaries for academy graduates average $65,000.

“Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top-of-the-line instruction,” the news release said.

Through Truckers Network, the 160 Driving Academy says it provides continuous job placement opportunities.

160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the national with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness and driver analytics, according to the news release.

In 2023, the company said it will provide commercial driver’s license training for more than 35,000 students.

160 Driving Academy has more than 400 offices nationwide and tuition assistance opportunities as part of its Class A commercial driver’s license training, says the company website.

For more information about 160 Driving Academy visit 160DrivingAcademy.com or call 888-714-3055. LL

